·

Officials discuss evacuation scheme around Campi Flegrei supervolcano following recent earthquakes, Italy

campi flegrei earthquakes september - october 2023

The Italian government is exploring the potential evacuation of tens of thousands of residents living near the Campi Flegrei supervolcano, 20 km (12.5 miles) from Naples, following over 1 100 earthquakes in the area within a month. The announcement was made on Thursday, October 5, 2023, and further measures are set to be discussed in a cabinet meeting.

The Italian cabinet is set to discuss a series of new measures designed to ensure the safety of the more than 500 000 residents in towns and villages surrounding the Campi Flegrei supervolcano. The measures include building assessments, following months of seismic activity that has featured over 1 100 earthquakes, with the strongest registering a magnitude of 4.2. This was the most powerful earthquake in the region in the last 40 years.

Experts attribute the heightened seismic activity to a geological phenomenon known as bradyseism. This is characterized by a cyclical rise or fall in the Earth’s surface due to the filling or emptying of underground magma chambers. Currently, the ground around Campi Flegrei is rising by 1.5 cm (0.6 inches) per month, sparking concerns about the structural integrity of local buildings.

campi flegrei earthquakes september - october 2023 bg
Campi Flegrei earthquakes from September 6 – October 6, 2023. Credit: TW/SAM, Google (Data source: INGV)
campi flegrei earthquakes september - october 2023 bgz
Campi Flegrei earthquakes from September 6 – October 6, 2023. Credit: TW/SAM, Google (Data source: INGV)

Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci stated that evacuations would be initiated only in cases of “extreme necessity.” Additional resources are expected to be allocated to local civil protection agencies to ensure rapid intervention in emergencies. A communication campaign aimed at raising public awareness about the situation is also in the planning stages.

Local media have reported that starting from Friday, a group of area hospitals will commence evacuation tests. This development comes as part of a broader strategy to prepare for stronger earthquakes or potential volcanic eruptions.

Mauro Di Vito, Director of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory, recently stated that the situation is under constant monitoring. Geophysical and geochemical parameters suggest that the ongoing dynamics, including soil lifting at a speed of around 15 mm (0.6 inches) per month, show no significant changes compared to previous data. “At present, there are no elements that suggest significant evolutions of the system in the short term,” Di Vito said.

Map of horizontal (a) and vertical (b) GNSS movements recorded in the Phlegraean area from January 2016 to August 2023
Map of horizontal (a) and vertical (b) GNSS displacements recorded in the Phlegraean Fields area from January 2016 to August 2023. Credit: INGV
Epicenters (on the map) and hypocentres (in the EW sections below and NS on the right) of the earthquakes with magnitude Md≥0.0 located in the Campi Flegrei in the period 1 August – 7 September 2023
Epicenters (in map) and hypocenters (in sections E-W below and N-S to the right) of earthquakes with magnitude Md≥0.0 located in the Phlegraean Fields from August 1-September 7, 2023. Credit: INGV

Campi Flegrei is a 13 km (8 miles) wide caldera that encompasses part of Naples (population 3 million) and extends to the south beneath the Gulf of Pozzuoli.

The area has a history of intense volcanic and seismic activity. Episodes of bradyseism—slow ground movement—accompanied by seismic swarms have been observed in the past, particularly during 1969 – 72 and 1982 – 84 (during which around 40 000 people were temporarily evacuated from the nearby town of Pozzuoli). More recently, ground uplift in the Rione Terra area reached approximately 113 cm (44 inches) by July 2023.

The supervolcano’s last major eruption occurred in 1538 (VEI 3), but its most devastating eruption took place approximately 39 000 years ago. This ancient event is believed by some researchers to have potentially led to the extinction of Neanderthal man and even dispersed magma as far as 4 500 km (2,796 miles), reaching Greenland.

References:

1 Italy plans for possible evacuations from super volcano near Naples – Reuters – October 5, 2023

2 Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei raises questions but not immediate alarm, Italy – The Watchers – September 27, 2023

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei raises questions but not immediate alarm, Italy

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

High-intensity explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, September 25, 2023

Strong explosive activity, lava fountains at Mount Etna, Italy

Monday, August 14, 2023

Lava overflows after major explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Understanding the Campi Flegrei supervolcano: Rupture risks and eruption uncertainties

Monday, June 12, 2023

New paroxysm at Etna volcano showers flanks with ash and lapilli, interrupts operations at Catania Airport, Italy

Monday, May 22, 2023

Sequence of strong explosions at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, January 30, 2023

Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei raises questions but not immediate alarm, Italy

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

High-intensity explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, September 25, 2023

Three tornadoes wreak havoc in Northern Italy

Monday, September 25, 2023

Strong explosive activity, lava fountains at Mount Etna, Italy

Monday, August 14, 2023

Lava overflows after major explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Violent thunderstorms spawn unprecedented tornadoes, produce giant hail in Italy

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Violent thunderstorms, large hail and damaging tornado hit Italy

Friday, July 21, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 27 – October 3, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023

High-level eruption at Shishaldin volcano, Alaska

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Alert Level 3 over Mayon volcano, hazardous eruption within weeks or even days still possible, Philippines

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Data confirms robust weakening of the Gulf Stream

Monday, October 2, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall swamps New York City, causing widespread urban flooding

Monday, October 2, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: September 20 – 26, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Seismic swarm at Campi Flegrei raises questions but not immediate alarm, Italy

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *