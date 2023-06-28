Over 700 people hospitalized in Iran due to dust storms

dust storm iran june 26 2023 f

In the last four days, dust storms in the provincial cities of Zabul, Zehek, Hamun, Hirmend, and Nimruz in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province have led to 764 people being referred to hospitals and medical centers, as announced by Majid Mohibbi, Director General of Sistan-Baluchestan Crisis Management.

In a significant health crisis, dust storms in the provincial cities of Zabul, Zehek, Hamun, Hirmend, and Nimruz in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province have led to the hospitalization of 764 people in the last four days. This alarming situation was reported by Majid Mohibbi, Director General of Sistan-Baluchestan Crisis Management on June 27, 2023.

Mohibbi noted that out of the total number of people hospitalized, 649 have been discharged, while 115 are still receiving treatment. On Sunday alone, June 25, 330 people were hospitalized due to the dust, with 57 of them still under medical care.

dust storm iran june 26 2023 bg
Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on June 26, 2023

The dust storms, carrying fine dust particles, are posing a significant health risk, particularly to those with heart and respiratory diseases.

Ali Mollashahi, Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Meteorological Forecasting and Warning Center, had warned that these individuals should avoid going outdoors due to the excessive dust in the air.

Mollashahi also announced that the dust storm in the northern parts of the province would continue until Monday, July 3, with wind speeds estimated to reach 100 km/h (62 mph).

References:

1 Dust storm hospitalizes hundreds in Iran – Turkiye Newspaper – June 27, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on June 26, 2023

