Parts of South Australia experience coldest June day ever

australia jma himawari-8 0430z june 27 2023 f

On June 27, 2023, parts of South Australia’s outback experienced their coldest June day on record, as an unusually thick northwest cloudband brought heavy rain and low temperatures across the state.

Parts of South Australia’s outback recorded their coldest June day on record on Wednesday, June 27, 2023. This record-breaking cold was brought about by an unusually thick northwest cloudband that delivered heavy rain and low temperatures across the state, as reported by Ben Domasino of WeatherZone.

The cloudband, which was thicker, larger, and more laden with moisture than usual, covered South Australia, shielding the state from the fleeting warmth of the winter sun. This led to near-isothermic conditions in some parts of the state, with temperatures barely budging throughout the day.

In Port Augusta, the temperature hovered around 9 to 10 °C (48.2 to 50 °F) all day and night, peaking at just 10.4 °C (50.72 °F) during the 24 hours to 9:00 LT on Wednesday. This was Port Augusta’s coldest June day on record, with data dating back to 1957.

Similarly, Marree experienced temperatures of around 8 to 11 °C (46.4 to 51.8 °F) amid steady rainfall. Despite only reaching 11.1 °C (51.98 °F) on Tuesday, the official maximum temperature during the 24 hours to 9:00 on Wednesday was 11.9 °C (53.42 °F), marking Marree’s lowest June daily maximum temperature since 1956, and its coldest day for any month since 1998.

The average maximum temperature at Port Augusta and Marree in June is around 18 to 19 °C (64.4 to 66.2 °F), so Tuesday was around 8 °C (14.4 °F) cooler than average for this time of year.

australia jma himawari-8 0430z june 27 2023 bg
Image credit: JMA/Himawari-8, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 04:30 UTC on June 27, 2023

In addition to the chilly daytime temperatures, the thick cloudband also delivered heavy rain to the north and east of South Australia. The heaviest rain occurred south of Marree and north of Yongala, where 10-20 mm (0.39-0.79 inches) fell during the 24 hours to 9:00 on Friday, June 23.

Andamooka’s 16 mm (0.63 inches) was its wettest June day since 2013, while Leigh Creek’s 18 mm (0.71 inches) was its wettest June day in seven years.

References:

1 Record cold June temperatures chill SA outback – WeatherZone – June 28, 2023

Featured image credit: JMA/Himawari-8, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 04:30 UTC on June 27, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Record-breaking heat spreads across the U.S. South

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Beijing breaks mid-June heat record as temperatures reach 39.4 °C (103 °F), China

Monday, June 19, 2023

Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Delhi experiences coldest May in 36 years, India

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Coldest May in years sweeps across Australia, straying from predictions

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Record-breaking heat spreads across the U.S. South

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Beijing breaks mid-June heat record as temperatures reach 39.4 °C (103 °F), China

Monday, June 19, 2023

Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

Iberian Peninsula experiencing one of the most notable wildfire smoke events in its modern history

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Unprecedented flooding hits Arad County in Romania, leaving destruction in its wake

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Deadly floods ravage southern Ghana, claiming at least 8 lives

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

JMA raises alert level for Kuchinoerabujima following uptick in volcanic earthquakes, Japan

Monday, June 26, 2023

New eruptive process at Ubinas volcano, alert level raised to Yellow, Peru

Monday, June 26, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *