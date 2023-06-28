Durban tornado and heavy rains result in one death and two injuries, South Africa

A tornado and heavy downpours hit Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on June 27, 2023, leading to one death and two injuries.

A herdsman in Zwelisha, northwest of Durban, is presumed dead after being swept away by floods during a tornado and heavy downpours that hit the city on Tuesday, June 27. The extreme weather event has also resulted in two people being hospitalized for minor injuries in the Durban north area, including the Inanda township.

The herdsman was seen by witnesses herding cows during the heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon. According to Vinod Singh, spokesperson for the security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the man attempted to cross a river but got swept away by the water, along with a cow. While the cow managed to escape, it is likely that the herdsman did not.

References:

1 DURBAN TORNADO CLAIMS FIRST VICTIM AFTER HERDSMAN SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODS – EWN – June 27, 2023

Featured image credit: EWN (stillshot)