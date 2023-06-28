Durban tornado and heavy rains result in one death and two injuries, South Africa

tornado durban june 27, 2023

A tornado and heavy downpours hit Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on June 27, 2023, leading to one death and two injuries.

A herdsman in Zwelisha, northwest of Durban, is presumed dead after being swept away by floods during a tornado and heavy downpours that hit the city on Tuesday, June 27. The extreme weather event has also resulted in two people being hospitalized for minor injuries in the Durban north area, including the Inanda township.

The herdsman was seen by witnesses herding cows during the heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon. According to Vinod Singh, spokesperson for the security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the man attempted to cross a river but got swept away by the water, along with a cow. While the cow managed to escape, it is likely that the herdsman did not.

References:

1 DURBAN TORNADO CLAIMS FIRST VICTIM AFTER HERDSMAN SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODS – EWN – June 27, 2023

Featured image credit: EWN (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Destructive EF-3 tornado and severe hailstorm leave 6 people dead in South Africa

Friday, November 20, 2020

13 homes damaged in Ulundi as fourth tornado strikes KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Second tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal in two days, South Africa

Friday, November 15, 2019

‘Scores of people’ injured as very large tornado hits KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

50 injured, 550 homes damaged as tornado rips through Vaal Marina, Midvaal, South Africa

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Destructive tornadoes hit Johannesburg, South Africa

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Record-breaking rainfall, destructive tornadoes and a spell of cold weather hits South Africa

Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Destructive floods cause major disruption across Cape Town, South Africa

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Study reveals Durban 2022 floods as KZN’s most catastrophic natural disaster on record, South Africa

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

National disaster declared in South Africa as extreme rains cause widespread damage

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Flash flood hits Johannesburg, leaving 14 people dead and 3 missing, South Africa

Monday, December 5, 2022

Satellite imagery shows aftermath of catastrophic tailings dam failure in South Africa

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Catastrophic tailings dam failure at the Jagersfontein diamond mine, South Africa

Monday, September 12, 2022

Tornadoes leave a trail of destruction in Indiana

Monday, June 26, 2023

Destructive tornado strikes San Fernando, Philippines

Friday, June 23, 2023

Matador, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado, leaving three dead and widespread damage

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Mississippi tornado claims a life, causes widespread damage amid record southern heat

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Destructive tornado hits Lampung, causing extensive damage to hundreds of houses, Indonesia

Monday, May 29, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *