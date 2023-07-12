Rare snowfall blankets Johannesburg for the first time in over a decade, South Africa
Johannesburg — South Africa’s most populous city, experienced its first snowfall in over a decade this week, transforming the city into a winter wonderland and sparking excitement among its residents.
The snowfall, confirmed by South Africa’s Weather Service on Monday, July 10, 2023, was not only limited to Johannesburg but also reported over the Eastern Cape. While parts of South Africa are accustomed to snow during its winter months from June to August, the occurrence of snow in Johannesburg is a rarity.
The city last witnessed snowfall in 2012 and prior to that in 2007, according to Jennifer Fitchett, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
The unusual weather event occurs approximately once every 10 years, Fitchett said. “We’re not an area that has a lot of snowfall and that’s partly because in winter we have dry conditions. We’ve got a strong, high pressure cell, which is why we don’t have any or very little rain in winter months,” she added.
However, the conditions on Monday were conducive to snow across many parts of the city.
References:
1 Johannesburg Sees First Snowfall in Over a Decade. Residents Flock to the Flakes. – The New York Times – July 12, 2023
2 Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall – Reuters – July 10, 2023
Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on July 10, 2023
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.