Rare snowfall blankets Johannesburg for the first time in over a decade, South Africa

Johannesburg — South Africa’s most populous city, experienced its first snowfall in over a decade this week, transforming the city into a winter wonderland and sparking excitement among its residents.

The snowfall, confirmed by South Africa’s Weather Service on Monday, July 10, 2023, was not only limited to Johannesburg but also reported over the Eastern Cape. While parts of South Africa are accustomed to snow during its winter months from June to August, the occurrence of snow in Johannesburg is a rarity.

The city last witnessed snowfall in 2012 and prior to that in 2007, according to Jennifer Fitchett, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

The unusual weather event occurs approximately once every 10 years, Fitchett said. “We’re not an area that has a lot of snowfall and that’s partly because in winter we have dry conditions. We’ve got a strong, high pressure cell, which is why we don’t have any or very little rain in winter months,” she added.

However, the conditions on Monday were conducive to snow across many parts of the city.

Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on July 10, 2023

References:

1 Johannesburg Sees First Snowfall in Over a Decade. Residents Flock to the Flakes. – The New York Times – July 12, 2023

2 Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall – Reuters – July 10, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on July 10, 2023