Rare snowfall blankets Johannesburg for the first time in over a decade, South Africa

johannesburg south africa july 10 2023 nasa terra modis f

Johannesburg — South Africa’s most populous city, experienced its first snowfall in over a decade this week, transforming the city into a winter wonderland and sparking excitement among its residents.

The snowfall, confirmed by South Africa’s Weather Service on Monday, July 10, 2023, was not only limited to Johannesburg but also reported over the Eastern Cape. While parts of South Africa are accustomed to snow during its winter months from June to August, the occurrence of snow in Johannesburg is a rarity.

The city last witnessed snowfall in 2012 and prior to that in 2007, according to Jennifer Fitchett, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

The unusual weather event occurs approximately once every 10 years, Fitchett said. “We’re not an area that has a lot of snowfall and that’s partly because in winter we have dry conditions. We’ve got a strong, high pressure cell, which is why we don’t have any or very little rain in winter months,” she added.

However, the conditions on Monday were conducive to snow across many parts of the city.

johannesburg south africa july 10 2023 nasa terra modis bg
Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on July 10, 2023

References:

1 Johannesburg Sees First Snowfall in Over a Decade. Residents Flock to the Flakes. – The New York Times – July 12, 2023

2 Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall – Reuters – July 10, 2023

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on July 10, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Parts of South Africa blanketed in snow, roads and mountain passes closed

Monday, September 10, 2018

Record-breaking rainfall, destructive tornadoes and a spell of cold weather hits South Africa

Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Durban tornado and heavy rains result in one death and two injuries, South Africa

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Destructive floods cause major disruption across Cape Town, South Africa

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Study reveals Durban 2022 floods as KZN’s most catastrophic natural disaster on record, South Africa

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

National disaster declared in South Africa as extreme rains cause widespread damage

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Flash flood hits Johannesburg, leaving 14 people dead and 3 missing, South Africa

Monday, December 5, 2022

Satellite imagery shows aftermath of catastrophic tailings dam failure in South Africa

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Record-breaking June snowfall on Mt. Washington, U.S.

Friday, June 16, 2023

West Virginia witnesses unprecedented snowfall in May, breaking century-old records

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec, leaving more than 2.5 million people without power, Canada

Thursday, April 6, 2023

After record snowfall, California braces for melting snowpack and flood risks

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Homes collapsing under record snowfall in Park City, Utah

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Massive snowfall results in California’s largest snowpack on record

Friday, March 31, 2023

From drought to deluge: California experiences second snowiest winter on record

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *