Massive wave crashes into a South African beach restaurant, injuring 12 people
A massive wave crashed into a beach restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on September 17, 2023, leaving 12 people injured. Five of them were transported to a hospital in a serious condition.
KZN Private Ambulance company said the wave pushed people and furniture as far as the back wall.
“It wasn’t one wave, it was a combination of a set of waves – the big swell running and the spring tide,” said Jason Livingstone, who owns and runs Trailboss Enduro, an off-road motorcycle training school.
A child got washed out and he ran to help, but the heroic lifeguard got there first and saved the child.
Sunday’s event was a part of powerful spring tides that also wreaked havoc along the Western Cape coastline on Saturday, September 16, killing a 93-year-old woman who was dragged by a wave at Leentjiesklip. Her daughter and a friend were injured.
The National Sea Rescue Institute advises both locals and visitors to exercise caution near seafronts.
References:
1 WATCH | Scene of chaos: 12 injured as wave crashes into KZN restaurant – news24 – September 17, 2023
Featured image credit: news24
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.