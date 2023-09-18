Massive wave crashes into a South African beach restaurant, injuring 12 people

A massive wave crashed into a beach restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on September 17, 2023, leaving 12 people injured. Five of them were transported to a hospital in a serious condition.

KZN Private Ambulance company said the wave pushed people and furniture as far as the back wall.

“It wasn’t one wave, it was a combination of a set of waves – the big swell running and the spring tide,” said Jason Livingstone, who owns and runs Trailboss Enduro, an off-road motorcycle training school.

A child got washed out and he ran to help, but the heroic lifeguard got there first and saved the child.

Sunday’s event was a part of powerful spring tides that also wreaked havoc along the Western Cape coastline on Saturday, September 16, killing a 93-year-old woman who was dragged by a wave at Leentjiesklip. Her daughter and a friend were injured.

The National Sea Rescue Institute advises both locals and visitors to exercise caution near seafronts.

