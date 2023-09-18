M6.4 earthquake hits west of Okinawa at intermediate depth

m6.4 earthquake west of okinawa september 18 2023

A strong earthquake registered by the Japan Meteorological Agency as M6.4 hit west of Okinawa, Japan at 13:21 UTC on September 18, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 170 km (105 miles). USGS is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 183 km (113 miles).

The epicenter was located 181.3 km (112.7 miles) N of Hirara, and 238.1 km (147.9 miles) W of Naha, Okinawa.

63 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are heavy wood frame and reinforced/confined masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.

m6.4 earthquake west of okinawa september 18 2023 location map
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.4 earthquake west of okinawa september 18 2023 usgs epe
m6.4 earthquake west of okinawa september 18 2023 usgs epet

Regional seismicity

m6.4 earthquake west of okinawa september 18 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

