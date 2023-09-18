·

Rare tornado touches down near the towns of Saint-Pierre-des-Landes and Ernée, France

Rare tornado touches down near the towns of Saint-Pierre-des-Landes and Ernée, France

A rare tornado touched down near the towns of Saint-Pierre-des-Landes and Ernée in the department of Mayenne, NW France on Sunday afternoon (LT), September 17, 2023.

The tornado formed between 17:30 and 17:45 LT, on the southern edge of a small but temporarily very active storm cell.

It destroyed several agricultural buildings and damaged the roofs of several homes.

An investigation is in progress to determine the trajectory and intensity of this tornado.

The various supercells that hatched in the western third of the country on the same day produced violent hailstorms, reaching up to 8 cm (3.1 inches) in diameter in the Gers and up to 5 cm (2 inches) in Normandy.

Hailstorms such as these are not very frequent after mid-September, especially so widespread over a significant portion of the territory, Keraunos meteorologists said.

“As a result of the significant spatial extent and intensity of these storms, the day of September 17 became the stormiest September day since our records began in 2009. Indeed, the storm severity indicator (ISO), measured for almost 15 years, stands at more than 25 for the day. This value is temporary because all the damage scores have not yet taken place at the time of writing this news. But the value already exceeds that of 24.94 recorded on September 16, 2015.”

References:

1 Tornado in Mayenne on September 17 – Keraunos – September 17, 2023

2 September 17 becomes the stormiest day in September since our records began – Keraunos – September 18, 2023

Featured image credit: Météo Mayenne

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Tornado rips through village in central France, causing significant damage

Monday, March 13, 2023

Europe had 782 tornados in 2022, causing 6 fatalities and 84 injuries

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

50 homes damaged after strong tornado hits Marpingen, Germany

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Violent thunderstorms and tornadoes hit France

Monday, October 24, 2022

Severe thunderstorms hit Corsica, leaving 5 people dead and at least 13 injured, France

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Paris hit by 80% of average August rainfall in 90 minutes, France

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Wildfires along French-Spanish border force hundreds to evacuate

Monday, April 17, 2023

Record number of dolphin strandings reported along France’s Atlantic coast

Monday, March 20, 2023

Tornado rips through village in central France, causing significant damage

Monday, March 13, 2023

Europe had 782 tornados in 2022, causing 6 fatalities and 84 injuries

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Storm Gerard hits France with hurricane-force winds

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

50 homes damaged after strong tornado hits Marpingen, Germany

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Over 11 000 dead, 10 000 missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

2 900 killed, 2 562 injured after shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Morocco

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Historic rainfall paralyzes Hong Kong

Friday, September 8, 2023

Extremely close approach of asteroid 2023 RS at just 0.03 LD – the 5th closest on record

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Typhoon “Haikui” – Record-breaking rains hit Fuzhou, causing massive flash flooding, China

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Severe flash floods hit Istanbul, leaving 2 people dead and 5 injured, Turkey

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Extreme rainfall, major flooding event in Greece

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *