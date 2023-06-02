JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has announced a record-breaking average spring temperature for 2023. According to the agency, this year’s spring temperature surpassed the highest record set in 1998.
The average temperature for the March-to-May period was 1.59 °C (2.86 °F) higher than the mean for the same three-month stretch over the last 30 years. This significant temperature increase outstripped the previous record set in 1998 when the temperature was 1.24 °C (2.23 °F) above the 30-year average.
During the same period, average sea-surface temperatures for waters around Japan tied for the third-highest recorded since 1982, JMA added.
The weather agency reported that although average temperatures have been steadily climbing in recent years, this spring’s temperatures were extraordinarily warm.
In addition to the unusual warmth, early signs of spring were evident as cherry trees in Tokyo began to bloom 10 days earlier than usual. This was the earliest bloom on record since observations began in 1953, matching the records of 2020 and 2021.
