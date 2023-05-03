· ·

Widespread floods hit Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Widespread floods hit Emilia-Romagna, Italy may 2023

Heavy rainfall affecting parts of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region on May 2 and 3, 2023, caused rivers to rapidly rise and overflow, resulting in severe floods that claimed at least two lives. Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini said they are in the process of declaring a state of emergency.

The rains intensified significantly on May 3, prompting authorities to declare a Red alert for the region.

The country’s civil and rescue department reported more than 400 interventions due to flooding and landslides while ANSA reported over 250 people in Ravenna Province evacuated their homes overnight on May 3.

Around 100 people were evacuated in the Faenza area, another 100 around Biancanigo di Castel Bolognese, and some 60 people in Conselice.

meteosat-9 satellite image of europe at 1030 utc on may 3 2023
Image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 10:30 UTC on May 3, 2023

An elderly man drowned in Castel Bolognese after being swept away by floodwaters while cycling on a closed road. Additionally, firefighters discovered a body in the debris of a collapsed house in Fontanelice due to extreme weather, and another person is reported missing.

“We are particularly concerned about the (Bologna) metropolitan area,” said Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore. “The amount of rain that has fallen is very high, we have to be very careful.”

Numerous rivers swelled to hazardous levels, prompting rail operator FS to halt services on several routes – including those between Faenza and Forlì, Russi and Lugo, Russi and Granarolo, as well as Lavezzola and Mezzano.

The rain also forced the closure of many roads and resulted in severe traffic congestion.

This heavy rainfall event is expected to have minimal impact on alleviating the ongoing water scarcity crisis in northern Italy, which has been exacerbated by an extended period of below-average precipitation.

References:

1 Two dead as extreme weather hits Emilia Romagna – ANSA – May 3, 2023

Featured image credit: Vigili del Fuoco (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Widespread destruction after massive landslide hits the island of Ischia, Italy

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Violent floods hit central Italy after 6 months’ worth of rain within 3 hours- authorities describe the situation as apocalyptic and compare it to a tsunami

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Severe thunderstorms drops large hail on Liguria, leaves 2 people dead in Tuscany, Italy

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Violent storm hits Stromboli, covering streets and homes in tons of mud

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Po River at record-low levels, densely populated large fertile region of Italy suffering worst drought in 70 years, Italy

Monday, June 20, 2022

Two effusive vents open up at Etna volcano, Italy

Monday, May 30, 2022

Large explosions at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Friday, May 13, 2022

Sequence of strong explosions at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Monday, January 30, 2023

Effusive eruption at Etna volcano, Italy

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Large pyroclastic flow at Stromboli volcano generates a local tsunami, Italy

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Widespread destruction after massive landslide hits the island of Ischia, Italy

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Etna showing signs of renewed unrest, Italy

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

New lava flow forms on Stromboli volcano, Italy

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

M5.6 earthquake and series of aftershocks hit near the coast of Rimini, Italy

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Destructive floods and landslides hit Rwanda, leaving over 100 fatalities

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Severe thunderstorms drop grapefruit-sized hail over Texas, historic hailstorm over Florida, U.S.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

CME impacts Earth sparking G4 – Severe geomagnetic storm, worldwide aurora

Monday, April 24, 2023

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Historic hailstorm hits Havana — one of the most important hailstorm events in known history, Cuba

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Earth-facing filament eruption produces M1.7 solar flare and strong CME

Friday, April 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *