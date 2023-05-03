Destructive floods and landslides hit Rwanda, leaving over 100 fatalities

Heavy rainfall affecting Rwanda’s Western and Northern Provinces over the past couple of days led to severe floods and landslides, killing at least 115 people and causing widespread destruction.

Heavy downpours in the hilly Western and Northern Provinces of Rwanda resulted in floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 115 people, as of 12:00 UTC on May 3, 2023. Most of the deaths were reported in the Western Province. The event comes after the Rwanda Meteorology Agency announced heavy rains in various parts of the country from May 1 to 10.

The districts most affected by the severe weather were Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Karongi, and Rutsiro in the Western Province, and Musanze in the Northern Province.

Landslides and floods destroyed houses, washed away roads and properties, and uprooted plants in these districts.

The Rwanda Police reported multiple roads are temporarily impassable, including the Mukamira-Ngororero and Rubavu-Rutsiro.

In Nyabihu district, Shyira sector, Mpinga cell, Honore Ikuzwe spoke of the heartbreak caused by the loss of a family member in the flood triggered by the Mukungwa river. Ikuzwe recounted how a five-year-old child was swept away by the powerful current as the family tried to escape their collapsing home.

Governor François Habitegeko of the Western Province expressed sympathy for the families who lost loved ones and stated that relief efforts were underway as the authorities continued to assess the consequences of the heavy rainfall. Collaboration with other agencies is in progress to ensure that assistance is available where needed.

This tragic event comes after a similar occurrence in May 2020, when heavy rainfall led to more than 70 deaths and widespread damage in the country.

