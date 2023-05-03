·

Destructive floods and landslides hit Rwanda, leaving over 100 fatalities

Updated on
Over 100 fatalities reported following severe weather in Rwanda

Heavy rainfall affecting Rwanda’s Western and Northern Provinces over the past couple of days led to severe floods and landslides, killing at least 115 people and causing widespread destruction.

Heavy downpours in the hilly Western and Northern Provinces of Rwanda resulted in floods and landslides that claimed the lives of at least 115 people, as of 12:00 UTC on May 3, 2023. Most of the deaths were reported in the Western Province. The event comes after the Rwanda Meteorology Agency announced heavy rains in various parts of the country from May 1 to 10.

The districts most affected by the severe weather were Rubavu, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Karongi, and Rutsiro in the Western Province, and Musanze in the Northern Province.

Landslides and floods destroyed houses, washed away roads and properties, and uprooted plants in these districts.

The Rwanda Police reported multiple roads are temporarily impassable, including the Mukamira-Ngororero and Rubavu-Rutsiro.

In Nyabihu district, Shyira sector, Mpinga cell, Honore Ikuzwe spoke of the heartbreak caused by the loss of a family member in the flood triggered by the Mukungwa river. Ikuzwe recounted how a five-year-old child was swept away by the powerful current as the family tried to escape their collapsing home.

Governor François Habitegeko of the Western Province expressed sympathy for the families who lost loved ones and stated that relief efforts were underway as the authorities continued to assess the consequences of the heavy rainfall. Collaboration with other agencies is in progress to ensure that assistance is available where needed.

This tragic event comes after a similar occurrence in May 2020, when heavy rainfall led to more than 70 deaths and widespread damage in the country.

References:

1 FLOOD, LANDSLIDE DISASTER: 100 DEAD IN WESTERN, NORTHERN RWANDA AND FIGURES COULD INCREASE – KT Press – May 3, 2023

Featured image credit: Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Historic hailstorm hits Havana — one of the most important hailstorm events in known history, Cuba

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Heavy rain and giant hail hit Rio Grande do Sul, leaving hundreds of homes damaged, Brazil

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Massive eruption at Sheveluch volcano produces strongest ashfall in 60 years, Russia

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Two destructive tornadoes hit New Zealand

Monday, April 10, 2023

Nevado del Ruiz – Evacuations in progress after seismicity increases to levels not seen since major eruption in 1985, Colombia

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Historic hailstorm hits Havana — one of the most important hailstorm events in known history, Cuba

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Heavy rain and giant hail hit Rio Grande do Sul, leaving hundreds of homes damaged, Brazil

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Category 5 Tropical Cyclone “Ilsa” makes landfall in Western Australia, setting the country’s new landfall wind speed record

Friday, April 14, 2023

Widespread floods hit Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Severe thunderstorms drop grapefruit-sized hail over Texas, historic hailstorm over Florida, U.S.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

CME impacts Earth sparking G4 – Severe geomagnetic storm, worldwide aurora

Monday, April 24, 2023

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Historic hailstorm hits Havana — one of the most important hailstorm events in known history, Cuba

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Earth-facing filament eruption produces M1.7 solar flare and strong CME

Friday, April 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *