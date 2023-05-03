Very bright fireball over Western Australia

australia fireball may 2 2023

A very bright fireball was seen streaking across the night sky over Western Australia at 21:03 UTC on May 1, 2023 (05:03 LT on May 2). The event lasted about 15 seconds.

The object entered at a very shallow entry, producing a very slow and long fireball traveling east to west. It started broadly over Southern Cross and burned up west of Rottnest Island, according to Perth Observatory.

Planet astronomer Dr. Hadrien Devillepoix estimated the size to be about 10 cm (4 inches) and a speed of about 14 km/s (9 mi/s).

No meteorites are expected.

References:

1 Fireball crossing Western Australian sky likely a 10cm meteor, astronomer says – ABC – May 2, 2023

Featured image credit: Perth Observatory

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers.

