· ·

Death toll rises to 21 as wildfires continue burning across Greece

fire near alexandroupolis greece august 25 2023 sentinel-2.opti

The wildfire crisis deepens in Greece with significant outbreaks across several regions including Alexandroupolis, Dadia, Rodopi Municipalities in East Macedonia, Parintha in the Attica Region, and Viotia in Central Greece.

The ongoing wildfires have severely affected multiple regions in Greece. Areas such as Alexandroupolis, Dadia, Rodopi Municipalities in East Macedonia, Parintha in Attica, and Viotia in Central Greece are among the hardest hit.

The Greek Civil Protection, on August 26, reported a new fire in Andros island, leading to urgent evacuations.

Tragically, the death toll rose to 21 as another body was discovered by the fire service on August 24 near Lefkimi, situated between Alexandroupolis and Dadia.

Local authorities reported some of the fires seem to have been set deliberately and the police have made 79 arson-related arrests so far.

fire near alexandroupolis greece august 25 2023 sentinel-2 big.opti
Image credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2. Processed by Pierre Markuse. Acquired on August 25, 2023

The Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) has seen contributions from 10 of its member and participating states towards ground operations in the affected regions. Responding to Greece’s call for aid on August 26 and 27, which included requests for aerial and ground forest firefighting modules, France stepped up on August 27 by offering a module consisting of two Canadair firefighting planes from the rescEU capacity. The European Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) further deployed two liaison officers to aid Greece in coordinating the EU’s assistance efforts.

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service has been on high alert, with five activations resulting in the production of 20 detailed maps (categorized as EMSR686 to EMSR690) to assist in understanding the wildfire spread and affected areas.

The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) predicts that the overall fire danger risk in Greece will be on a downtrend over the next 48 hours. However, despite the overall decrease, some areas are expected to face high to extreme fire danger levels, indicating the need for continued vigilance.

References:

1 Wildfires in Greece – DG ECHO – August 27, 2023

Featured image credit: Copernicus EU/Sentinel-2. Processed by Pierre Markuse

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

62 new forest fires ignite across Greece, evacuations underway in West Attica, Laconia, and Rhodes

Friday, July 21, 2023

Deadly storms sweep across Greece, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extreme flooding hits Crete, Greece

Monday, October 17, 2022

Thousands forced to evacuate as massive wildfire spreads through Greek island of Evia

Monday, August 9, 2021

Wildfires reach outskirts of Athens, seriously damage or destroy more than 100 homes, Greece

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Severe weather kills 2 more in Greece, bringing death toll to 9 across parts of Europe

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Lightning bolt strikes Acropolis of Athens, injuring 4 people, Greece

Thursday, April 18, 2019

62 new forest fires ignite across Greece, evacuations underway in West Attica, Laconia, and Rhodes

Friday, July 21, 2023

Deadly storms sweep across Greece, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday, June 19, 2023

Study reveals magma chamber at submarine Kolumbo volcano near Santorini, Greece poses a serious threat

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Extreme flooding hits Crete, Greece

Monday, October 17, 2022

Schools, courts and other services remain closed after worst snowstorm since 1968 hits Greece

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Emergency alerts issued, schools closed as below-freezing temperatures and heavy snow hit Greece

Monday, January 24, 2022

Schools closed after shallow M5.5 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit Florina, Greece

Monday, January 10, 2022

Canadian wildfires prompt evacuation of 20 000 as flames approach Yellowknife

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Euphrates River’s water level hits historic low at Tabqa Dam, Syria

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Five villages in Tenerife evacuated amidst escalating wildfire threat

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Widespread floods hit Primorsky Krai, Russia

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The deadliest natural disaster in Hawaii since it joined U.S. in 1959

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Widespread floods from Glomma River impact downstream regions after dam collapse, Norway

Friday, August 11, 2023

Wildfires destroyed 2 200 structures in the historic town of Lahaina, claimed at least 115 lives and left nearly 400 missing, Hawaii

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *