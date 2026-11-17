NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center is forecasting isolated G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storms late on November 17 and early on November 18, 2026, with the planetary Kp index expected to reach 4.67 in the three-hour periods from 21:00 UTC on November 17 to 03:00 UTC on November 18 (05:00 to 11:00 SGT on November 18). The three-day forecast issued at 00:30 UTC on November 17 says those storms are likely because of a positive-polarity coronal hole high-speed stream and a glancing blow from a coronal mass ejection, the latter with low confidence.

A G1 watch issued at 13:34 UTC on November 15 remains in effect for November 17 and 18. At G1 levels, SWPC says weak power grid fluctuations can occur, minor impacts on satellite operations are possible, and aurora may be visible at high latitudes, including the northern tier of the United States such as northern Michigan and Maine.

SWPC’s forecast discussion, issued at the same time as the three-day forecast, says the high-speed stream is moving into a geoeffective position and that the CME, which left the Sun on November 14, may arrive late on November 17 or early on November 18. A Type II radio emission beginning at 21:27 UTC on November 14, with an estimated speed of 1,972 km/s, marked the eruption. Geomagnetic activity is then expected to ease toward unsettled conditions on November 19. The greatest Kp observed in the 24 hours before the forecast was 1, below storm levels.

SWPC had already flagged G1 conditions for November 17 and 18 in earlier outlooks, including the 27-day outlook cited in Watchers coverage of the November 7-8 storm. The latest forecast adds the specific Kp 4.67 timing and the low-confidence glancing CME.

Featured image: The Sun in extreme ultraviolet (AIA 193 Å) at 02:17 UTC on November 17, 2026. Credit: NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory, public domain

Sources: SWPC 3-day forecast (issued 00:30 UTC, November 17), SWPC forecast discussion, SWPC alerts, watches and warnings, SWPC advisory outlook #26-44