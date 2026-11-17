Asteroid 2026 WA will pass Earth at 07:59 UTC (15:59 SGT) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at a distance of 0.000845 astronomical units, or about 126,400 km (78,500 miles) from the planet’s center, according to close-approach data from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). That is about 0.33 times the average distance to the Moon, or roughly a third of a lunar distance. The November 17 close approach poses no impact risk.

JPL’s nominal figure of 126,400 km sits in a narrow window of 0.000843 to 0.000847 au, a spread of only about 540 km, with a timing uncertainty of about two minutes. The asteroid’s relative velocity at closest approach is 6.7 km/s (24,100 km/h, or 15,000 mph).

The European Space Agency’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre lists the same pass at 07:58 UTC and 126,382 km from Earth’s center. ESA estimates the object’s diameter at 4 to 9 m (13 to 30 feet) from its absolute magnitude of 29.2, and puts its maximum brightness at magnitude 14.8, far too faint to be seen with the unaided eye.

JPL classifies 2026 WA as an Apollo-class near-Earth asteroid and not a potentially hazardous asteroid. ESA says the University of Arizona’s Mt. Lemmon Survey discovered it on November 16, the day before the close approach. JPL’s orbit solution uses 20 observations from that day.

Featured image: Distance comparison for asteroid 2026 WA’s close approach on November 17, 2026, with distances to scale and sizes not to scale. Credit: The Watchers, based on NASA/JPL CNEOS close-approach data

Sources: NASA/JPL CNEOS close-approach table, JPL Small-Body Database, ESA NEOCC close approaches, ESA object page for 2026 WA