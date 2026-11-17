M6.6 earthquake hits the Banda Sea 148 km west-southwest of Tual, Indonesia, at 68 km depth, USGS issues Green alert
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the Banda Sea 148 km (92 miles) west-southwest of Tual, Indonesia, at 21:11 UTC on November 16, 2026 (05:11 SGT on November 17), the U.S. Geological Survey reported. USGS placed the epicenter at 6.08°S, 131.49°E and put the depth at 68 km (42 miles). The agency issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, saying there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
USGS estimated that about 8,100 people were exposed to moderate shaking at intensity 5, with a similar number at intensity 4 and no estimated exposure at intensity 6 or above.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) recorded the same origin time but put the magnitude at 7.1 and the depth at 115 km (71 miles), about 130 km southwest of Maluku Tenggara. BMKG said the earthquake did not have tsunami potential. The agency reported weak shaking at intensity III in Tual, Saumlaki, Tiakur, Dobo, Sorong, Manokwari, South Manokwari, Bintuni, Fakfak and Kaimana, and intensity II in Nabire and Serui.
Featured image: USGS ShakeMap of the November 16, 2026, Banda Sea earthquake. Credit: U.S. Geological Survey, public domain
Sources: USGS event page us7000tymu, USGS PAGER, BMKG latest earthquakes, BMKG felt reports
The Watchers Staff covers earthquakes, volcanoes, severe weather, space weather and other natural events. Published since 2011, The Watchers reports on a changing planet and the science behind it.
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