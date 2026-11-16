Winds high above the Arctic broke a 68-year record by collapsing in early November, and while the eastern US has already had a taste of the cold it shook loose, forecasters say a second wave could arrive around Thanksgiving weekend

About 20 miles above the North Pole, a vast ring of wind normally spins faster and faster as winter approaches. This November, it did the opposite. Around November 10, the winds slowed, stopped and then reversed direction.

It’s the earliest event of its kind since reliable records began in 1958. Now forecasters are watching to see whether the disruption sends a second round of cold air into the eastern US around Thanksgiving.

What the polar vortex is

The polar vortex is a band of strong westerly winds that circles the Arctic high in the stratosphere, well above where planes fly. When it’s strong, it acts like a fence, keeping the coldest air locked near the pole.

Sometimes, large waves of energy from the lower atmosphere push upward and disrupt it. The air over the pole warms suddenly, sometimes by dozens of degrees, and the winds slow or reverse. Scientists call this a sudden stratospheric warming.

Why this one broke the record

These events usually happen in mid-winter, if they happen at all. Before this year, the earliest major sudden stratospheric warming on record began on November 28, 1968.

This year’s event arrived roughly two and a half weeks earlier. The vortex was also stretched off the pole and pulled into two smaller swirls. Forecasters had seen it coming for weeks, but its timing still surprised many experts, partly because strong El Niño years, like this one, usually help keep the vortex stronger.

Newsletter Follow the next eruption, quake and storm A daily email edition from The Watchers on natural hazards and Earth changes. Company Email address Sign up Email me the daily edition from The Watchers. I can unsubscribe at any time. Prefer a browser alert? Get notified when we report big, high-impact events. Turn on alerts Not now On iPhone or iPad, alerts work once The Watchers is added to your Home Screen and opened from that icon (iOS 16.4 or later). Not now Article continues below

The first taste of cold

The northeastern US got an early taste of winter this week, as cold air spilled south during the disruption. For many people, it was a sharp change after a relatively mild autumn.

But the biggest effects of a stratospheric warming often come later. The disruption can take one to three weeks to work its way down from the stratosphere to the weather we feel at ground level. That’s why forecasters are now focused on the end of November.

Why Thanksgiving weekend is in focus

Forecast models suggest the eastern US could see another drop in temperatures, and possibly snow, around Thanksgiving weekend. Some forecasts show colder air from Canada spreading into the northern and eastern US from late November into early December.

But this is far from certain. Experts say computer models often struggle with how these disruptions play out, and the vortex is already expected to recover quickly. Some forecasts show its winds returning to normal strength by the third week of November.

The El Niño wild card

This winter has an unusual mix of ingredients. A strong El Niño in the Pacific usually brings milder conditions to the northern US and wetter weather to the South. That’s what NOAA’s official winter outlook, released in October, reflects.

The polar vortex disruption pulls the other way, raising the chance of cold outbreaks. Which influence wins could vary week to week. Some forecasters expect a colder spell from Thanksgiving into early December, followed by a return to milder El Niño-driven weather.

What it means for your plans

If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, there’s no reason to change plans based on the polar vortex alone. The best advice is to check updated forecasts in the week before you travel, especially for northern and eastern states.

It’s also worth preparing for a sudden change in conditions. That means packing warmer clothes, checking your car for winter driving and allowing extra time if snow is forecast. Whatever happens, this year’s record-early disruption will give scientists plenty to study, and a reminder of how much weather 20 miles above our heads can affect life on the ground.