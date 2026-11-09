Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 struck 30 km WSW of Lata, Solomon Islands, at 03:34:59 UTC on November 9, 2026. The agency is reporting a depth of 17 km (10.6 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.
The epicenter was located 30.2 km (18.8 miles) WSW of Lata (population 553), 546 km (339.2 miles) NNW of Luganville (population 13 397), 634.9 km (394.5 miles) ESE of Honiara (population 56 298), 652.9 km (405.7 miles) E of Malango (population 10 532), and 819.5 km (509.2 miles) NNW of Port-Vila (population 35 901).
12 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 5 000 moderate and 4 000 light.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and informal (metal, timber, GI, etc.) construction. Estimated economic losses as a percentage of GDP: No data available. Secondary hazards: No data available.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
References:
1 M6.4 earthquake Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands — USGS — November 9, 2026
2 M6.4 earthquake Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands — EMSC — November 9, 2026
Rishav Kothari is Editor-in-Chief of The Watchers, where he runs the newsroom and covers earthquakes, volcanoes, severe weather and space weather.
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