Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands

A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.4 struck 30 km WSW of Lata, Solomon Islands, at 03:34:59 UTC on November 9, 2026. The agency is reporting a depth of 17 km (10.6 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

Epicenter of M6.4 earthquake in Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands on November 9, 2026. Credit: TW/SAM, Google

The epicenter was located 30.2 km (18.8 miles) WSW of Lata (population 553), 546 km (339.2 miles) NNW of Luganville (population 13 397), 634.9 km (394.5 miles) ESE of Honiara (population 56 298), 652.9 km (405.7 miles) E of Malango (population 10 532), and 819.5 km (509.2 miles) NNW of Port-Vila (population 35 901).

12 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 5 000 moderate and 4 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and informal (metal, timber, GI, etc.) construction. Estimated economic losses as a percentage of GDP: No data available. Secondary hazards: No data available.

Epicenter of M6.4 earthquake in Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands on November 9, 2026. Credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Image credit: USGS

Selected cities exposed

Image credit: USGS

Regional seismicity

Image credit: EMSC

References:

1 M6.4 earthquake Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands — USGS — November 9, 2026

2 M6.4 earthquake Santa Cruz Islands, Solomon Islands — EMSC — November 9, 2026