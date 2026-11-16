Cold wave brings 17°C temperature drops, blizzards and road closures to northern China, November 15-19

A series of cold air outbreaks is sweeping across northern and eastern China, bringing temperature drops of up to 17°C (31°F) in 24 hours, heavy snow and blizzards from Inner Mongolia to the northeast, and strong winds that have closed expressways and grounded flights. China’s National Meteorological Center (NMC) expects the cold to strengthen and spread south from November 17 to 19, 2026.

Sharp temperature drops in Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi

Light to moderate snow and sleet fell on November 15 across central Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, northwestern Shaanxi and northern Xinjiang, with locally heavy snow in Inner Mongolia, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA). Temperatures at 14:00 local time were more than 8°C lower than a day earlier across Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi and Shanxi. Central Inner Mongolia and northern Shaanxi saw drops of 12 to 17°C (22 to 31°F).

The cold pushed further east on November 16. Snow fell in central Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei, southern Gansu and southern Qinghai, and 14:00 temperatures were at least 6°C below the previous day’s across Tibet, Gansu, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Heilongjiang and Jilin, with local drops above 10°C in Shaanxi and Gansu, the NMC’s 18:00 bulletin said. Wind gusts reached force 6 to 8 in central Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, Qinghai and Tibet, and locally exceeded force 11, above 103 km/h (64 mph).

The Inner Mongolia Meteorological Observatory issued a blue cold wave warning at 09:20 local time on November 16. It expects minimum temperatures to fall by more than 8°C within 48 hours across southern Alxa, southern Bayannur, Wuhai, Ordos, southern Baotou, Hohhot, southern Ulanqab and western Xilingol, reaching -17 to -8°C (1 to 18°F) by the morning of November 18.

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Expressways closed, flights canceled

By 10:00 on November 16, snow had forced temporary traffic controls on 16 expressways in Inner Mongolia, with 105 toll station entrances closed, Xinhua reported, citing the regional transport department. Closures affected sections of the G6 Beijing-Tibet, G7 Beijing-Xinjiang, G45 Daqing-Guangzhou and G55 Erenhot-Guangzhou expressways, along with toll stations around Xilinhot, Chifeng and Ordos.

At Chifeng airport, 22 flights were canceled and 5 delayed on November 16 because of snow, according to the Hongshan Evening News. The cancellations included routes to Hohhot, Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai Pudong, Jinan and Hailar.

Blizzard warning for the northeast

The NMC renewed an orange blizzard warning at 18:00 on November 16 for eastern Heilongjiang and eastern Jilin. From 20:00 on November 16 to 20:00 on November 18, parts of the two provinces can expect heavy snow to blizzards, with locally severe blizzards in eastern Heilongjiang bringing 20 to 23 mm of melted precipitation from 20:00 on November 16 to 20:00 on November 17, and 20 to 25 mm from 20:00 on November 17 to 20:00 on November 18. New snow is forecast to reach 10 to 15 cm (4 to 6 inches), locally more than 20 cm (8 inches). The heaviest snow is expected on the night of November 16 and on November 17.

In an advisory on November 13, the NMC said snowfall in eastern parts of the northeast would be somewhat extreme and warned of a high risk of snow collapsing greenhouses, livestock sheds and large-span roofs. The Heilongjiang Meteorological Bureau has since lowered its snowfall and wind forecasts for the province, People’s Daily Online reported, but still expects heavy snow and local blizzards in the east from the night of November 17 to the night of November 19, with snow blocking roads in the mountains east of Harbin.

Further west, the NMC forecasts blizzards of 10 to 16 mm in the Hexi Corridor of Gansu and in eastern Jilin from the evening of November 16 to the evening of November 17.

Cold spreads south through November 19

From November 17 to 19, NMC expects temperatures to fall by 6 to 8°C across much of the eastern Northwest, Inner Mongolia, North China, the Northeast, the Huang-Huai region, Jiang-Huai, Jianghan, Jiangnan and South China. Drops of 8 to 10°C are forecast for eastern Jilin, southern Shandong, eastern Henan, Anhui, Zhejiang, northern Jiangxi and northern Fujian, with local drops above 12°C. Winds of force 4 to 6 with gusts of force 7 to 8, locally force 9 or more, are forecast across central and eastern China, with gusts of force 7 to 9 over the eastern and southern seas.

By the morning of November 19, the 0°C minimum temperature line is expected to move south to northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and average temperatures across most of the north and the Jiang-Huai and Jiangnan regions are forecast to turn 1 to 3°C below normal. Rain will fall across the Huang-Huai region and further south, with locally heavy rain in Jiangnan and South China. Over the next 10 days, temperatures in parts of the Northeast, North China and Inner Mongolia are expected to stay well below normal for the time of year, China News Service reported, citing the NMC.

Forecasters advised people to watch for icy roads and poor visibility, clear snow from greenhouses and large roofs, and protect the elderly, children and other vulnerable people from the cold. Similar outbreaks brought record lows and snow to China in late November 2024 and heavy snowfall across northern China in March 2026.

Featured image: Cloud and snow over northern China on November 16, 2026, seen by the MODIS instrument on NASA’s Terra satellite. Credit: NASA Worldview / Terra MODIS, public domain

Sources: CMA, NMC weather bulletin, NMC major weather report, Inner Mongolia Meteorological Observatory, Xinhua, Hongshan Evening News, People’s Daily Online, Jiemian, China News Service