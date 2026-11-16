190 mm of rain and 131 km/h gusts hit New Zealand’s South Island, flooding West Coast highways

An active front brought heavy rain and severe northwest gales to New Zealand’s South Island on November 15 and 16, 2026, with 190 mm (7.5 inches) of rain falling over the South Westland ranges in less than a day and a wind gust of 131 km/h (81 mph) recorded on Banks Peninsula. Flooding prompted warnings on several West Coast state highways, and heavy rain warnings remain in force further north.

Rain totals and gusts

Since midday on Sunday, November 15 (23:00 UTC on November 14), 190 mm of rain fell over the South Westland ranges, 163 mm (6.4 inches) at Franz Josef and 107 mm (4.2 inches) at Mount Cook Village, MetService said on the morning of November 16, as cited by 1News.

The strongest northwest gust overnight was 131 km/h at Sugarloaf on Banks Peninsula, east of Christchurch, and nearby Le Bons Bay recorded 120 km/h (75 mph). MetService said severe northwest gales were possible on November 16 about the Canterbury High Country, Wellington and Wairarapa.

Flooding on West Coast highways

Surface flooding on State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Franz Josef led NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) to issue an area warning at 10:15 NZDT on November 16. By 13:27, as more flooding was reported, NZTA had added warnings for State Highway 73 from Arthur’s Pass Village to Kumara Junction and State Highways 6 and 67 from Westport to Inangahua, according to its traffic bulletin.

“People are urged to take care in the wet conditions and to avoid driving through floodwaters,” an NZTA spokesperson said. The agency said the heavy rain on the West Coast was expected to ease in the afternoon, but urged people to travel with caution.

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Warnings move north

MetService had orange heavy rain warnings in place from November 15 for the Westland District, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass, and the ranges of the Grey and Buller districts, along with a strong wind watch for the Canterbury High Country. An orange warning means surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions are possible.

As the front moved slowly north on November 16, the warnings for the Grey District ranges and the Canterbury headwaters expired at 14:00 NZDT and the Buller ranges warning at 17:00. A later MetService update kept an orange heavy rain warning on the Tararua Range in the North Island from 20:00 NZDT on November 16 (07:00 UTC) to 06:00 on Tuesday, November 17. A strong wind watch for Wellington and Wairarapa south of Masterton ran from midday to 20:00 and has expired.

MetService’s Westland forecast called for showers to clear on the afternoon of November 16, with scattered rain returning to the ranges on the afternoon of November 17 and heavy showers early on November 18 before winds turn southerly.

The West Coast’s mountain ranges sit directly in the path of moist northwest winds from the Tasman Sea, which makes South Westland one of the wettest places in New Zealand. In July 2026, a similar setup brought up to 250 mm of rain and 130 km/h gales to parts of the South Island, followed days later by a state of emergency in Ōamaru.

NZTA advises drivers to slow down, avoid sudden braking and stay out of floodwater where the depth is unclear. Motorcyclists and drivers of campervans, high-sided vehicles and vehicles with trailers should take extra care in strong winds.

Featured image: The front over New Zealand’s South Island on November 15, 2026, seen by the MODIS instrument on NASA’s Terra satellite. Credit: NASA Worldview / Terra MODIS, public domain

Sources: MetService, NZTA, 1News, The Press