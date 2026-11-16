Weipa hits 41 straight days above 36°C as severe heatwave grips Far North Queensland through November 19

A severe heatwave is gripping Far North Queensland, Australia, with the Cape York Peninsula town of Weipa recording 41 consecutive days above 36°C (96.8°F) as of November 15, 2026, its longest such run on record. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has a severe heatwave warning in place for the Peninsula and North Tropical Coast and Tablelands districts through Thursday, November 19, and expects conditions on the peninsula to intensify over the coming days.

Highs near 40°C, warm nights

Maximum temperatures over the Peninsula district are forecast in the high 30s to low 40s °C (around 98 to 106°F), with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s, according to the BoM heatwave warning, BoM Northern Territory heatwave warning issued at 13:52 AEST on November 16. Over the North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, highs are expected in the mid 20s to high 30s, with lows in the high teens to mid 20s. Conditions there are expected to ease from midweek. Weipa is named as a location likely to be affected.

“By the end of the week it might have recorded 48 days with consecutive daily temperatures above 36 degrees, which is absolutely crazy,” BoM meteorologist Robert Urbaniak told ABC News.

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Weipa breaks records

BoM observations from Weipa Aero show maximums between 37.1 and 39.9°C every day from November 1 to 15, with an average of 38.5°C (101.3°F). Overnight lows have stayed between 23.0 and 25.1°C.

The town set a November record of 39.8°C on November 7, then broke it with 39.9°C (103.8°F) on November 10. It also equaled its 2024 record of 17 consecutive days above 37°C on November 13, ABC News reported, citing BoM, and BoM’s Weipa Aero observations show that run has since extended to 19 days through November 15.

Parts of Cape York Peninsula and the neighboring Gulf Country have been under heatwave warnings since the end of October. The warning was raised from severe to extreme for about a week from November 5. BoM senior meteorologist David Crock said heatwaves are common at this time of year, but that it was “quite notable” to have heatwaves of this length over such a large part of the country.

Water outages at the tip of Cape York

Extreme heatwave conditions near the tip of the peninsula have added to water shortages in several Indigenous communities. Residents of Bamaga, Injinoo, Umagico, Seisia and New Mapoon have lived with two months of scheduled night-time water outages, with the Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council regularly shutting off supply from 21:00 to 06:00, ABC News reported. Queensland Health said it treated one person for heat stress on Cape York in the week to November 14.

BoM says the weeks before the monsoon arrives are typically the hottest of the year in northern Australia. A severe heatwave warning remains in place for the Tiwi District in the Northern Territory’s Top End. Heatwave conditions over the Arnhem district have eased to low intensity.

Storms in the southeast

At the other end of the state, BoM warned of severe thunderstorms with possible giant hail larger than 5 cm (2 inches), intense rain and destructive winds for southeast Queensland on November 16, from south of Hervey Bay to the Gold Coast and west to Toowoomba. The storm risk is expected to shift north from Tuesday, November 17, and temperatures in the south are forecast to fall to the mid 20s by late in the week.

Severe heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for older people, babies and children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell. BoM advises people to find a cool place such as a library, community center or shopping center, close windows and blinds early in the day, and use fans or air conditioning where available. The next warning update is due by 15:00 AEST on November 17.

Earlier this year, Victoria set a new all-time state record of 48.9°C during a severe multi-state heatwave in January.

Featured image: The coast near Weipa, Far North Queensland, looking toward the Gulf of Carpentaria (file photo, 2020). Credit: Q8682 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Sources: BoM heatwave warning, BoM Weipa daily observations, ABC News, November 16, ABC News, November 14, ABC News, November 9