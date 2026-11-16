Southern Thailand braces for heavy rain, 15 provinces on flood and landslide alert for November 18-22

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has put 15 provinces in the central region and the south on alert for flash floods, rapid runoff, landslides and waterlogging from November 18 to 22, 2026, as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts continuous rain with heavy to very heavy downpours across southern Thailand.

Provinces on alert

The alert covers Prachuap Khiri Khan in the central region and 14 southern provinces: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, DDPM director-general Nirat Pongsitthaworn said on November 16, according to Thai PBS and The Nation.

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, which Nirat heads, has told governors in all 15 provinces and DDPM’s regional centers in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Songkhla and Phuket to have emergency teams, heavy machinery and rescue vehicles ready around the clock. Officials were also told to speed up drainage in areas prone to repeated flooding and in places where floodwater has yet to recede, to close caves, waterfalls and other natural attractions at risk of flash floods, and to prepare temporary shelters with food, drinking water and medicine.

Newsletter Follow the next eruption, quake and storm A daily email edition from The Watchers on natural hazards and Earth changes. Company Email address Sign up Email me the daily edition from The Watchers. I can unsubscribe at any time. Prefer a browser alert? Get notified when we report big, high-impact events. Turn on alerts Not now On iPhone or iPad, alerts work once The Watchers is added to your Home Screen and opened from that icon (iOS 16.4 or later). Not now Article continues below

Stronger northeast monsoon

TMD’s weather advisory on heavy to very heavy rain in the south, first issued on November 15 and updated as advisory No. 4 (312/2026) at 17:00 on November 16, says another moderate high-pressure system from China will spread over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, strengthening the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, southern Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

From November 18 to 22, TMD warns that heavy and accumulated rain may cause flash floods, overflows and landslides, especially along waterways near foothills and in low-lying areas. Its seven-day forecast expects isolated very heavy rain on the southern east coast from November 20 to 22, with easterly winds of 20 to 40 km/h from Nakhon Si Thammarat southward.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach 2 to 3 m (7 to 10 feet), and more than 3 m in thundershowers. TMD advises small boats in the lower Gulf to stay ashore from November 18 to 22 and all ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea to keep away from thundershowers.

The same cold air mass will bring cooler weather to upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4°C in the Northeast and by 1 to 3°C elsewhere, after thundershowers and gusty winds early in the period, TMD said.

The south’s wettest season

November and December are the peak of the rainy season on the Gulf coast of southern Thailand, when the northeast monsoon pushes moist air from the South China Sea onto the peninsula. In late November 2025, the heaviest rainfall in 300 years flooded Hat Yai in Songkhla, and the rare Tropical Cyclone Senyar killed more than 300 people across Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand that same week. In September 2026, floods killed at least 16 people in Thailand and Myanmar.

Advice for residents

DDPM urged people living on hillsides, near waterways or in low-lying areas to follow official forecasts and warnings, prepare emergency bags with documents, medicine, torches, spare batteries, dried food and drinking water, and move valuables, pets and vehicles to higher ground before flooding. Residents should switch off household power if floodwater reaches sockets or appliances and avoid fast-flowing waterways, caves and waterfalls during heavy rain.

People affected by flooding can call DDPM’s 24-hour hotline on 1784 or contact the department through its LINE account @1784DDPM.

Featured image: Flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, on November 2, 2010 (file photo). Credit: Government of Thailand / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

Sources: TMD weather advisory, TMD seven-day forecast, Thai PBS, The Nation