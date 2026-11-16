Paraná River floods force 4 547 from homes as water tops evacuation levels in 10 Argentine towns

The Paraná River has risen above evacuation levels in at least ten towns and cities across Argentina’s Litoral region, forcing 4 547 people from their homes in Chaco, Corrientes, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos. The flood wave is moving downstream, and forecasters expect the river to keep rising at Santa Fe and Rosario through late November as one of the strongest El Niño events on record keeps rain falling over the upper basin.

Ten localities above evacuation levels

Argentina’s Federal Emergency Agency (AFE) counted 4 547 evacuated or self-evacuated people in about 25 localities, including 2 242 in Chaco, 2 005 in Corrientes, 164 in Santa Fe and 136 in Entre Ríos, Perfil reported. In the city of Corrientes, about 690 residents had flooded homes, with more families affected in Itatí, Paso de la Patria and Isla Apipé.

Readings from the Argentine Naval Prefecture at 18:00 local time (21:00 UTC) on Sunday, November 15, placed ten stations above their evacuation marks. They were Goya at 5.82 m and Esquina at 5.50 m in Corrientes, Reconquista at 5.65 m and San Javier at 7.94 m in Santa Fe, La Paz at 6.26 m, Hernandarias at 6.42 m, Paraná at 5.69 m and Diamante at 5.82 m in Entre Ríos, and the city of Santa Fe, as well as Isla del Cerrito on the Paraguay River in Chaco at 6.91 m, Estación Plus reported.

In Santa Fe, the river reached 5.76 m on Sunday evening, above the 5.70 m evacuation level and the 5.30 m alert level. The city housed 217 people from 66 families, including 94 children, at an assistance center in Alto Verde. In Paraná, across the river in Entre Ríos, water entered homes in the Bajada Grande neighborhood, where residents piled sandbags and moved furniture to higher ground, El Tribuno reported.

Upstream, levels have begun to ease. Chaco’s official report on the morning of November 15 put the Paraná at 6.49 m, 7 cm lower than the previous reading, and the Paraguay River at 7.04 m. The province still had 2 236 evacuees from 631 households, and Barranqueras, Isla del Cerrito and Puerto Vilelas remained on red alert, La Voz del Chaco reported.

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Record October flow at Yacyretá

The Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY), which runs the hydroelectric dam on the Paraná between Argentina and Paraguay, said average inflow to the reservoir in October 2026 reached 14 400 m³/s (508 500 cfs), the highest October value since its records began in 1971 and 106% above the historical average. September’s flow was 37% above average. Inflow on November 13 was estimated at about 24 700 m³/s, Infobae reported, citing EBY.

EBY expects November flows to stay above normal and said climate indices point to a high probability of new high-water episodes between November 2026 and January 2027.

Further up the basin, Itaipú dam on the Brazil-Paraguay border was releasing around 19 000 m³/s in early November, and river levels at Ciudad del Este and Foz do Iguaçu were above flood thresholds, Argentina’s National Water Institute (INA) said in its weekly report of November 11. INA also noted forecasts of well above normal rain over the upper Paraná during the third week of November.

Santa Fe and Rosario next

INA said the river between Santa Fe, Paraná and Rosario is in a clear rise and should crest within 7 to 15 days. It is likely to stay above the evacuation level at Paraná, with growing chances of reaching or passing that level at Santa Fe, and may approach or exceed the alert level at Rosario.

INA’s hydrometric forecast, as cited by El Tribuno and Perfil, puts the river at 5.84 m in Santa Fe and 5.82 m in Paraná on November 17, and at 5.90 m in Santa Fe and 5.33 m in Rosario by November 24. That would take Rosario above its 5 m alert level before the end of the month. INA’s next 7- and 14-day forecasts are due on November 17.

Santa Fe’s last major flood above the evacuation mark came in 2016, when the river reached 6.61 m and 464 people had to leave their homes. The city also saw peaks of 6.02 m in 2010 and 5.94 m in 2007.

El Niño’s role

El Niño typically brings above-normal rain to northeastern Argentina, southern Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay during the southern spring and summer, feeding the Paraná and Uruguay rivers. The current event reached +2.0°C on NOAA’s Relative Oceanic Niño Index for August to October, a tenth of a degree behind the 1997-98 event at the same point, and NOAA forecasters expect it to strengthen further this Northern Hemisphere winter.

The same El Niño is linked to higher sea levels along the California coast and to deadly flooding in coastal Ecuador this month.

Featured image: Water hyacinth carried by the swollen Paraná River at Laguna Setúbal, Santa Fe, during the January 2010 flood (file photo). Credit: Matate55 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0

Sources: INA Alerta Hidrológico, INA weekly report, November 11, Infobae, Perfil, Estación Plus, El Tribuno, La Voz del Chaco, Clarín