At 10:16 UTC on Wednesday, November 18, a spacecraft about the size of a small car will slip past a boundary no human-made object has ever crossed. Voyager 1 will be one light-day from Earth, roughly 16.1 billion miles away.

That means light itself, the fastest thing in the universe, needs a full 24 hours to make the trip. Every command NASA sends now takes a day to arrive, and every reply takes another day to come back.

For a machine that launched in 1977 on a mission planned to last about five years, it is a remarkable place to be.

What a light-day really means

Light covers about 186,000 miles every second. It reaches the Moon in just over a second and the Sun in about eight minutes. Stretch that out to a full day of travel and you get 16,094,799,096 miles, the exact figure NASA uses for the milestone.

That is about 173 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. The gap is now so large that the team running the mission plans its conversations with Voyager in days, not minutes.

Project manager Suzy Dodd put it simply when describing a command sent on a Monday morning: “I’m going to get Voyager 1’s response back to me on Wednesday morning at approximately 8 am.”

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A five-year mission that never ended

Voyager 1 launched on September 5, 1977. Its job was to fly past Jupiter and Saturn, which it did in 1979 and 1980, sending home close-up pictures of storms, rings and moons no one had ever seen in such detail.

After Saturn, its path swung up and out of the plane of the planets, and it never came back. In 1990 it turned its camera around for one last look and captured Earth as a “pale blue dot” from about 3.7 billion miles away.

In August 2012 it crossed the heliopause, the outer edge of the Sun’s bubble of charged particles, and became the first spacecraft to reach interstellar space. It has kept moving outward at about 38,000 mph ever since.

How do you talk to something a day away?

Voyager 1 calls home with a radio transmitter of about 23 watts, roughly the power of a refrigerator light bulb. By the time that signal has crossed 16 billion miles, it has spread out and faded to a whisper no ordinary antenna could ever pick up.

To hear it, NASA relies on the Deep Space Network, a set of giant dish antennas in California, Spain and Australia. The largest are 70 meters across, and even they receive Voyager’s data at a trickle of around 160 bits per second, slower than a dial-up modem.

The hardware on board is just as modest. Voyager 1 has about 69 kilobytes of memory in total, less than a single photo on a modern phone, and engineers still send it fixes written in code that is nearly half a century old.

Running on fading power

Voyager 1 is powered by a radioisotope thermoelectric generator, which turns heat from decaying plutonium into electricity. The plutonium weakens every year, and the spacecraft loses about 4 watts of power annually.

To keep it alive, engineers have spent years switching things off. Its cameras went dark in 1990, followed over the decades by heaters and most of its science instruments. In April 2026 the team shut down the Low-energy Charged Particles experiment, leaving just two science instruments running: one listening to plasma waves and one measuring magnetic fields.

Every watt saved buys more time. NASA said the April shutdown should give the mission about a year of breathing room.

Where Voyager 1 goes from here

Voyager 1 isn’t slowing down, and it isn’t heading anywhere in particular. Even at 38,000 mph, it would need roughly another 17,000 years to cover a single light-year.

Sooner or later its power will drop too low to run its instruments or its radio, and it will fall silent. It will keep drifting anyway, carrying its Golden Record of Earth’s sounds and images out among the stars for billions of years.

For now, though, it is still talking. A machine built with 1970s technology has become the first human-made object a full day’s light-travel from home, and every message it sends is still worth the two-day wait.