Heavy rainfall triggers floods and landslides in Bali, leaving at least 5 people dead, Indonesia

Heavy rains affecting the Indonesian island of Bali from July 7 to 9, 2023, caused widespread floods, landslides, and damage in which at least 5 people lost their lives.

The Bali Province Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported a total of 78 incidents across several affected areas including Badung, Bangli, Buleleng, Denpasar, Gianyar, Jembrana, Karangasem, Klungkung, and Tabanan. These incidents encompassed landslides, fallen trees, and floods.

The severe weather led to significant damage and displacement. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), approximately 50 homes were damaged and 192 people were directly impacted by the floods, landslides, and related incidents.

ADINet reported that seven individuals sustained injuries, five people lost their lives, and one person remains missing due to weather-related incidents.

Updated numbers from the Bali Province Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), the number of damaged homes rose to 102, with most of them (60) in Karangasem and 33 in Badung. 2 people lost their lives in Bangli and another 3 in Karangasem.

Data from the East Java BPBD confirms that 1 038 individuals have been displaced by the mudflows of volcanic materials from Mount Semeru, floods, and landslides in Lumajang District since July 6. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has reported 3 deaths and 2 923 individuals affected due to these events. Additionally, there’s significant infrastructural damage, with three houses, six bridges, and 13 public facilities reported damaged.

Local authorities have established command posts in the affected districts to assess the damage and coordinate the response. The Indonesian Red Cross has been active in search and rescue operations and public kitchen services, working to provide immediate relief to the displaced and affected.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has issued a flood alert for extreme weather due to atmospheric disturbances in the East Java region from July 7 to July 13, 2023. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepared as authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

References:

1 Indonesia – Severe Weather in Bali Triggers Deadly Flooding and Landslides – FloodList – July 10, 2023

2 Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia – The Watchers – July 7, 2023

Featured image credit: BPBD Provinsi Bali