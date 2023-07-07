Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia
10 days of continuous rainfall caused a large amount of volcanic material, debris and water to move down the slopes of the Semeru volcano on July 7, 2023, leading to destructive overflows and severe damage.
The resulting lahars, a destructive mix of water and volcanic material also known as volcanic mudflow, have led to the destruction of several bridges. Two notable casualties include the Kali Regoyo Kebondeli Selatan suspension bridge and the Regoyo Lumajang Bridge.
At the time of writing, this event was still unfolding. Consequently, a comprehensive assessment of the damage is yet to be made, and the full extent of the disaster remains unknown.
While the rainfall may cease, the aftermath of the lahars poses an ongoing concern for the local communities and the authorities alike. Infrastructure damage, particularly the loss of bridges, disrupts transportation and can isolate communities, impeding rescue and recovery efforts.
Featured image credit: InfoSemeru (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.