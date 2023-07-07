·

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

Destructive lahars descend down the slopes of Semeru volcano, Indonesia

10 days of continuous rainfall caused a large amount of volcanic material, debris and water to move down the slopes of the Semeru volcano on July 7, 2023, leading to destructive overflows and severe damage.

The resulting lahars, a destructive mix of water and volcanic material also known as volcanic mudflow, have led to the destruction of several bridges. Two notable casualties include the Kali Regoyo Kebondeli Selatan suspension bridge and the Regoyo Lumajang Bridge.

At the time of writing, this event was still unfolding. Consequently, a comprehensive assessment of the damage is yet to be made, and the full extent of the disaster remains unknown.

While the rainfall may cease, the aftermath of the lahars poses an ongoing concern for the local communities and the authorities alike. Infrastructure damage, particularly the loss of bridges, disrupts transportation and can isolate communities, impeding rescue and recovery efforts.

Featured image credit: InfoSemeru (stillshot)

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

