Raging flash floods hit Zaragoza, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and crops, Spain
Hailstorms and torrential rain caused widespread flooding and significant damage in Zaragoza, Spain, on July 6, 2023. The extreme weather trapped people in their cars and homes, damaged infrastructure, and severely impacted the region’s agricultural sector.
The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) reported that the town of Alcañiz, situated in Teruel Province, received 46 mm (1.8 inches) of rain in a matter of hours, with 27.6 mm (1.1 inches) falling within 10 minutes. Similarly, the weather station at Valdespartera in Zaragoza recorded 54 mm (2.1 inches) during the storm, with 19.6 mm (0.77 inches) falling in just 10 minutes.
Government officials from the Aragón region confirmed that many roads were blocked and residences flooded in areas of Teruel and Zaragoza provinces. Some residents of a flooded house in Alcañiz had to be evacuated and temporarily housed in a hostel. The heavy hailstorm caused severe damage to fruit crops in the agricultural areas of Bajo Aragón, Calatayud, and Cariñena.
Dramatic footage circulated on social media showcased the terrifying speed at which floodwaters engulfed central Zaragoza. One of the hardest-hit areas was the Z-30 road in the Parque Venecia neighborhood, where floodwaters reached depths of up to 2 m (6.6 feet). Firefighters had to stage daring rescues for approximately a dozen people stranded on their vehicle roofs or clinging to trees. Out of the rescued, six individuals were sent to the hospital for evaluations or treatment of minor injuries.
The severe weather caused substantial infrastructure damage, including a severely damaged school building and multiple flooded roads in the city. Rail and tram services in the region were significantly disrupted. Traffic lights malfunctioned in some parts of the city such as Avenida Ciudad de Soria or Caminos del Norte, requiring local police to manually regulate intersections.
In areas outside the city, such as Cuarte de Huerva and Cadrete, flooding was also widespread, damaging homes and roads. A building in El Burgo de Ebro, southeast of Zaragoza, had its roof destroyed by heavy rainfall, leading to the evacuation of two residents, who were thankfully unharmed.
Vineyards in the town of Paniza suffered devastating losses, with farmers reporting a complete wipeout of their crops due to large hailstones that damaged the fruit. Cereal, olive, and almond crops were also affected.
The storm, which lasted for approximately one and a half hours, moved away from Zaragoza, leaving the authorities to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. No severe injuries or fatalities were reported, but a few minor vehicular accidents occurred due to poor visibility and slippery conditions.
References:
1 Spain – Dramatic Flash Floods in Zaragoza After 20mm of Rain in 10 Minutes – FloodList – July 7, 2023
2 Hailstorm and flash floods wreak havoc in Zaragoza, Spain – BNN – July 7, 2023
Featured image credit: rtve (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.