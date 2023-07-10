·

Volcanic eruption started just northwest of Litli Hrutur, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

After 6 days of intense seismicity between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, a new volcanic eruption started just northwest of Litli Hrutur at around 16:40 UTC on July 10, 2023.

The announcement has been made by the Icelandic Met Office (IMO).

According to aerial images, at least two distinct eruptive fractures, a few hundred meters long appear to have opened.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

