Volcanic eruption started just northwest of Litli Hrutur, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

After 6 days of intense seismicity between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, a new volcanic eruption started just northwest of Litli Hrutur at around 16:40 UTC on July 10, 2023.

The announcement has been made by the Icelandic Met Office (IMO).

According to aerial images, at least two distinct eruptive fractures, a few hundred meters long appear to have opened.

HABEMUS ERUZIONE 😍😍

Foto scattata da akob Vegerfors pic.twitter.com/Ah4kiHKaPL — Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) July 10, 2023

Ecco le prime spettacolari immagini dell'eruzione in corso nell'area del #Fagradalsfjall, in Islanda. Secondo le immagini aeree, sembrano essersi aperte almeno due distinte fratture eruttive lunghe qualche centinaio di metri. 📸 Jakob Vegerfors pic.twitter.com/Df6dAOLnyc — Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) July 10, 2023

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Read more about events leading to this eruption:

Live view of the eruption, as of 17:32 UTC on July 10:

Featured image credit: MBI