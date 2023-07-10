Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits north of Antigua and Barbuda
A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.6 hit north of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlantic Ocean at 20:28 UTC on July 10, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).
The epicenter was located 275.7 km (171.3 miles) NNE of Codrington, Barbuda, Antigua and Barbuda, and
411.2 km (255.5 miles) N of Le Moule, Guadeloupe, Guadeloupe.
15 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking and 83 000 weak.
Based on all available data, there is no significant tsunami threat from this earthquake. However, there is a very small possibility of tsunami waves along coasts located nearest the epicenter, NWS PTWC said.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and rubble/field stone masonry construction.
Regional seismicity
