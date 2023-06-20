Major X1.1 solar flare erupts from Region 3341, CME produced

A major solar flare measuring X1.1 erupted from Active Region 3341 at 17:09 UTC on June 20, 2023. The event started at 16:42 and ended at 17:26 UTC.

A Type II radio emission with an estimated velocity of 1 027 km/s was registered at 17:01 UTC. Type II emissions occur in association with eruptions on the Sun and typically indicate a coronal mass ejection (CME) is associated with a flare event.

A Type IV radio emission was also associated with the event, suggesting a strong CME and solar radiation storm, as well as a 10cm Radio Burst lasting 16 minutes with a peak flux of 480 sfu.

A 10cm radio burst indicates that the electromagnetic burst associated with a solar flare at the 10cm wavelength was double or greater than the initial 10cm radio background. This can be indicative of significant radio noise in association with a solar flare. This noise is generally short-lived but can cause interference for sensitive receivers including radar, GPS, and satellite communications.

Radio frequencies were forecast to be most degraded over North America, Central America, and parts of South America at the time of the flare.

The location of this region currently doesn’t favor Earth-directed CMEs.

