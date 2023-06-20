Newly formed Tropical Storm “Bret” sets course for Lesser Antilles

Tropical Storm “Bret” — the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season — formed on June 19, 2023. The cyclone is moving westward over the Atlantic Ocean and continues to hold its strength. Residents of the Lesser Antilles are advised to monitor the storm’s progress, which could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

Bret is forecast to initially strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

Given the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur. However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

As of 09:00 UTC on June 20, 2023, Bret continues its steady course westward over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify. While no immediate coastal warnings or watches have been issued, authorities have urged interests in the Lesser Antilles to stay alert to the storm’s progress.

The center of the storm was located about 1 815 km (1 130 miles) E of the southern Windward Islands. It is currently moving westward at a speed of about 28 km/h (17 mph). This trajectory is anticipated to persist for the upcoming few days. Based on the forecast track, Bret is likely to be nearing the Lesser Antilles by the end of this week.

Despite maintaining its maximum sustained winds near 65 km/h (40 mph), the storm’s strength could increase in the coming days, potentially reaching hurricane status.

Tropical Storm “Bret” at 19:30 UTC on June 19, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

At present, tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 75 km (45 miles) from Bret’s center. The tropical storm’s estimated minimum central pressure remains at 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Residents and authorities in the Lesser Antilles are strongly advised to keep track of Bret’s development. Given the unpredictable nature of storms, the system’s exact trajectory and power can shift over the next few days. Those potentially in the storm’s path should stay informed and be ready to take necessary action if needed.

References:

1 Tropical Storm Bret – Advisory Number 4 – NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL – AL032023 500 AM AST Tue Jun 20 2023

