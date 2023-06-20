·

Newly formed Tropical Storm “Bret” sets course for Lesser Antilles

tropical storm bret at 0920z june 20 2023 f

Tropical Storm “Bret” — the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season — formed on June 19, 2023. The cyclone is moving westward over the Atlantic Ocean and continues to hold its strength. Residents of the Lesser Antilles are advised to monitor the storm’s progress, which could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days.

  • Bret is forecast to initially strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.
  • Given the larger than usual uncertainty in the track forecast, it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur. However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.

As of 09:00 UTC on June 20, 2023, Bret continues its steady course westward over the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to intensify. While no immediate coastal warnings or watches have been issued, authorities have urged interests in the Lesser Antilles to stay alert to the storm’s progress.

The center of the storm was located about 1 815 km (1 130 miles) E of the southern Windward Islands. It is currently moving westward at a speed of about 28 km/h (17 mph). This trajectory is anticipated to persist for the upcoming few days. Based on the forecast track, Bret is likely to be nearing the Lesser Antilles by the end of this week.

Despite maintaining its maximum sustained winds near 65 km/h (40 mph), the storm’s strength could increase in the coming days, potentially reaching hurricane status.

tropical storm bret at 1930z june 20 2023 bg
Tropical Storm “Bret” at 19:30 UTC on June 19, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers
tropical storm bret nhc fcst 09z june 20 2023

At present, tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 75 km (45 miles) from Bret’s center. The tropical storm’s estimated minimum central pressure remains at 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Residents and authorities in the Lesser Antilles are strongly advised to keep track of Bret’s development. Given the unpredictable nature of storms, the system’s exact trajectory and power can shift over the next few days. Those potentially in the storm’s path should stay informed and be ready to take necessary action if needed.

References:

1 Tropical Storm Bret – Advisory Number 4 – NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL – AL032023 500 AM AST Tue Jun 20 2023

Featured image: Tropical Storm “Bret” at 19:30 UTC on June 19, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Tropical Storm “Isaias” impacts the Caribbean on its way toward Florida, U.S.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Tropical Storm “Kirk” nearing Lesser Antilles, center may pass south or over Martinique

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season, heading toward Lesser Antilles

Friday, July 6, 2018

Tropical Storm “Don” forms, moving toward the Windward Islands

Monday, July 17, 2017

“Gonzalo” becomes major hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, October 14, 2014

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Tropical Storm “Isaias” impacts the Caribbean on its way toward Florida, U.S.

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Tropical Storm “Kirk” nearing Lesser Antilles, center may pass south or over Martinique

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Beryl becomes first hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season, heading toward Lesser Antilles

Friday, July 6, 2018

Tropical Storm “Don” forms, moving toward the Windward Islands

Monday, July 17, 2017

“Gonzalo” becomes major hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, October 14, 2014

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Severe storms cause destruction and casualties in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida

Friday, June 16, 2023

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Biparjoy” making landfall near Jakhau port, Gujarat, India

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Severe thunderstorms, derecho threaten the Gulf Coast as heat intensifies in Texas

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Biparjoy” heading toward Pakistan – India border region

Monday, June 12, 2023

Lava starts flowing from the summit crater of Mayon volcano, Philippines

Sunday, June 11, 2023

Nearly 17 000 people evacuating due to unrest at Mayon volcano, Philippines

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *