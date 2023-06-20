Mississippi tornado claims a life, causes widespread damage amid record southern heat

Severe storms, including reported tornadoes, have wrought havoc in Jasper County, Mississippi, resulting in one fatality and 18 injuries, while the South contends with record-high temperatures.

A series of severe storms, including what is believed to have been a tornado, have ravaged Jasper County, Mississippi, leaving one person dead and 18 others injured on June 18, 2023. Simultaneously, sweltering heat is challenging records across the southern United States.

Hudson Jenkins, director of Jasper County Emergency Management, informed ABC News that 20 to 30 homes were “majorly affected or destroyed.” This reported tornado in Louin, Jasper County was one of 17 observed across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, and Colorado over the weekend.

Vice president of marketing and community relations at South Central Regional Medical Center, located about 45 minutes north of Louin, said the hospital received 20 storm victims from the Louin area, one of whom died.

The other victims are stable and most have been discharged.

Four additional tornadoes were reported across the South on June 19: one each in Alabama and Florida, and two in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, communities from Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida, were placed under a flood watch due to forecasts predicting heavy rainfall on already saturated areas. Further west, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for San Angelo, Texas, which is set to last through Monday evening.

The weather outlook for June20 warns of potential severe storms across Louisiana and into Mobile, Alabama. These storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and brief tornadoes, adding to the tumultuous weather conditions.

Amid this stormy onslaught, the South is also grappling with record-high temperatures. Over the weekend, Del Rio, Texas, reached a record-breaking high of 43.8 °C (111 °F) , while New Iberia, Louisiana, tied its record high of 36.1 °C (97 °F).

This record-breaking heat wave is anticipated to persist for much of the week, with the peak of the heat in cities from Dallas to Houston expected on June 20 and 21. However, some respite is expected by June 22.

References:

1 Deadly tornado tears through Mississippi as record-breaking heat bakes the South – Southern Illinois Now – June 19, 2023

2 1 dead, nearly two dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi – USA Today – June 19, 2023

Featured image credit: Live Storms Media (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Monday, May 15, 2023

Deadly EF-1 tornado hits Laguna Heights, extensive damage reported, Texas

Monday, May 15, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Large tornado devastates Cole, Oklahoma, claims at least two lives

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Strong EF-3 tornado hits Bridgeville, Delaware – state’s strongest in over 60 years

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Major tornado outbreak — Large and destructive tornadoes hit Little Rock and Wynne, Arkansas

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Long-track, violent tornado hits Mississippi, leaving massive damage and multiple fatalities

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Record-breaking June snowfall on Mt. Washington, U.S.

Friday, June 16, 2023

Severe storms cause destruction and casualties in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida

Friday, June 16, 2023

Southern states battered by severe storms, large hail, high winds, and tornadoes, U.S.

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Revival of California’s water: Satellite data reveals record gains

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Severe thunderstorms, derecho threaten the Gulf Coast as heat intensifies in Texas

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The opening phase of eruption at Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Severe hailstorms, flash floods hit Boulder, Colorado

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Destructive tornado hits Lampung, causing extensive damage to hundreds of houses, Indonesia

Monday, May 29, 2023

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Monday, May 15, 2023

Deadly EF-1 tornado hits Laguna Heights, extensive damage reported, Texas

Monday, May 15, 2023

Tornado strikes Anamur district, Turkey, injuring over a dozen people and destroying banana greenhouses

Monday, May 8, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Large tornado hits earthquake-relief camp in Turkey

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *