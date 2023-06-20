Mississippi tornado claims a life, causes widespread damage amid record southern heat

Severe storms, including reported tornadoes, have wrought havoc in Jasper County, Mississippi, resulting in one fatality and 18 injuries, while the South contends with record-high temperatures.

A series of severe storms, including what is believed to have been a tornado, have ravaged Jasper County, Mississippi, leaving one person dead and 18 others injured on June 18, 2023. Simultaneously, sweltering heat is challenging records across the southern United States.

Hudson Jenkins, director of Jasper County Emergency Management, informed ABC News that 20 to 30 homes were “majorly affected or destroyed.” This reported tornado in Louin, Jasper County was one of 17 observed across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, and Colorado over the weekend.

Vice president of marketing and community relations at South Central Regional Medical Center, located about 45 minutes north of Louin, said the hospital received 20 storm victims from the Louin area, one of whom died.

The other victims are stable and most have been discharged.

Four additional tornadoes were reported across the South on June 19: one each in Alabama and Florida, and two in Mississippi.

Meanwhile, communities from Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida, were placed under a flood watch due to forecasts predicting heavy rainfall on already saturated areas. Further west, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for San Angelo, Texas, which is set to last through Monday evening.

The weather outlook for June20 warns of potential severe storms across Louisiana and into Mobile, Alabama. These storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and brief tornadoes, adding to the tumultuous weather conditions.

Amid this stormy onslaught, the South is also grappling with record-high temperatures. Over the weekend, Del Rio, Texas, reached a record-breaking high of 43.8 °C (111 °F) , while New Iberia, Louisiana, tied its record high of 36.1 °C (97 °F).

This record-breaking heat wave is anticipated to persist for much of the week, with the peak of the heat in cities from Dallas to Houston expected on June 20 and 21. However, some respite is expected by June 22.

References:

1 Deadly tornado tears through Mississippi as record-breaking heat bakes the South – Southern Illinois Now – June 19, 2023

2 1 dead, nearly two dozen injured after multiple tornadoes sweep through Mississippi – USA Today – June 19, 2023

Featured image credit: Live Storms Media (stillshot)