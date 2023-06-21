Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt
A series of violent thunderstorms swept across Germany on Tuesday evening, June 20, 2023, producing heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and a possible tornado near Frankfurt. Significant damage was reported, with numerous trees toppled, approximately 20 vehicles and a residential building damaged in Rüsselsheim am Main, a city situated near Frankfurt.
As of now, the report of a tornado is unconfirmed. However, the severity of the damage and the nature of the weather phenomenon suggests the possibility of one having occurred, Wetter Online reports.
In the aftermath of the storm, some roadways, including the A60 motorway exit towards Mainz, had to be temporarily closed due to flooding and fallen debris.
Although the thunderstorms were widespread, affecting regions from the North Sea to Upper Bavaria, the Oldenburger Land district bore the brunt of the damage. Numerous cellars in the region were flooded, and several streets were waterlogged. Heavy rainfall also resulted in the partial flooding of the city ring road.
At this point, there are no reported injuries associated with the storm. However, substantial property damage has been reported, primarily due to fallen trees.
