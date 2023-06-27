·

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

germany fireball june 26 2023 f

A very bright meteor entered Earth’s atmosphere and exploded over southern Germany at 20:45 UTC on June 26, 2023. The event lasted a couple of seconds before the object disintegrated in a bright flash of light.

The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received over 460 reports from Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Chechia, Austria, and other nearby countries as well as 3 videos and 1 image.

The trajectory based on the received reports positioned the event over the German city of Nuremberg.

southern germany fireball june 26 2023 heatmap
Southern Germany fireball June 26, 2023 – heatmap and trajectory. Credit: IMO
germany fireball june 26 2023 michael d
Image credit: Michael D.

References:

1 Event 3231 – 2023 – IMO – June 26, 2023

Featured image credit: Rene Zinke, Schwarzenberg/Germany

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand

Monday, June 5, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Storm ‘Lambert’ brings tornado threat to Germany

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Violent thunderstorms hit Germany, possible tornado near Frankfurt

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand

Monday, June 5, 2023

Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Monday, June 26, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Disease breakout among displaced residents following Mayon volcano eruption, Philippines

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Deadly storms sweep across Greece, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extratropical cyclone wreaks havoc in southern Brazil, drops two months’ worth of rain in one day

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *