Unprecedented flooding hits Arad County in Romania, leaving destruction in its wake
A brief period of heavy rain on June 25, 2023, triggered severe flooding in Arad County, western Romania, resulting in significant damage, including flooded homes, swept-away vehicles, and blocked roads. The disaster led to the loss of at least one life.
The sudden downpour caused havoc in Arad County, with vehicles swept away and homes inundated by the floodwaters. Roads were left littered with downed trees, mud, and flood debris. Residents of flooded homes were forced to move to higher floors for safety.
Iustin Cionca, President of the Arad County Council, described the situation as unprecedented.
“A catastrophe of this magnitude has never been recorded here before,” he said.
Communities in Buceava-Șoimuș, Gurahonț, Brazii, and Mădrigești were severely impacted. More than 60 houses and 3 km (1.8 miles) of road were damaged or destroyed. At least eight people had to be rescued, and several dozen families will have to be evacuated, according to the president.
The Department for Emergency Situations in Romania reported the tragic loss of a man who was swept away from his flooded home in Arad County. His body was found approximately 5 km (3.1 miles) from the house late on June 25.
The Department also reported significant flooding in the communities of Arănieș, Cerbăl, Ulm, and Vălari in Hunedoara County on June 25. Severe weather has interrupted the electricity supply in several areas of Hunedoara and Vrancea counties.
References:
1 Romania – 1 Dead, Dozens of Homes Damaged After Floods in Arad County – FloodList – June 26, 2023
Featured image credit: Arad County Government
