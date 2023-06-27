Deadly floods ravage southern Ghana, claiming at least 8 lives

Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding across southern Ghana, particularly in the Western, Ashanti, and Greater Accra Regions, from June 21, 2023, resulting in widespread damage and at least 8 fatalities.

The downpour began on June 21, affecting parts of Greater Accra, Western, and Ashanti Regions of Ghana. In Greater Accra, roads were blocked, causing severe traffic disruptions. Parts of Ga South Municipality were cut-off, and areas of Ga East Municipal District were also particularly badly affected.

In the Western Region, approximately 50 homes in Ahanta West Municipal District were damaged due to the flooding on June 21. In the following days, the Bonsa River in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal District overflowed, causing severe hardship for residents. Food, material possessions, and homes were damaged or destroyed, according to officials. Tragically, on June 24, three young people lost their lives while trying to cross the flooding Subri River in Daboase in the Wassa East District of the region.

The Ashanti Region also suffered from heavy rainfall. Between June 21 and 22, four people died in flooding incidents in Atafoa, Sepaase, and Tafo. One of the victims died while attempting to recover the body of his brother who was swept away by floods in Atafoa. The heavy rain continued in the region, making conditions particularly treacherous near rivers. A government official tragically lost his life while trying to cross a flooded river in Kumasi on June 24.

Earlier in the month, local officials in the Volta Region of Ghana reported that around 3 000 people were displaced in Keta Municipal District due to flooding that began around June 12, 2023.

Featured image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 15:00 UTC on June 21, 2023