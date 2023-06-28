Bright fireball explodes over North Island, producing massive sonic boom, New Zealand
A bright fireball exploded over the Manawatū region in New Zealand’s North Island around 18:50 UTC on June 27, 2023 (06:50 NZST, June 28), producing a massive sonic boom.
Footage of the event shows two huge blasts in the sky, turning the cloudy morning sky into bright orange.
The ground shook soon after the flashes, rattling the homes of many people near Feilding, Manawatū District.
Some of the residents described the sound as an explosion of a gas tanker or a car exploding after hitting a house.
Fireballs Aotearora said they received reports of a large object shooting over the region and asked all residents who saw it or captured it on camera to report it to them. “We’re assessing our data to determine if this was a meteor and whether it may have dropped some material in the region.”
“It’s hard to say for sure as the clouds are obscuring our view – we can’t see that clear movement across the sky – but the combination of a flash of light and a loud bang does suggest it could be a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere,” Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said.
References:
1 Watch: Massive explosion in the sky shakes Feilding homes – 1news – June 28, 2023
2 Exploding fireball shakes homes, lights up sky in Feilding – Newshub. – June 28, 2023
Featured image credit: Seni Iasona (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.