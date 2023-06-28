·

Bright fireball explodes over North Island, producing massive sonic boom, New Zealand

new zealand fireball june 27 2023 f

A bright fireball exploded over the Manawatū region in New Zealand’s North Island around 18:50 UTC on June 27, 2023 (06:50 NZST, June 28), producing a massive sonic boom.

Footage of the event shows two huge blasts in the sky, turning the cloudy morning sky into bright orange.

The ground shook soon after the flashes, rattling the homes of many people near Feilding, Manawatū District.

Some of the residents described the sound as an explosion of a gas tanker or a car exploding after hitting a house.

Fireballs Aotearora said they received reports of a large object shooting over the region and asked all residents who saw it or captured it on camera to report it to them. “We’re assessing our data to determine if this was a meteor and whether it may have dropped some material in the region.”

“It’s hard to say for sure as the clouds are obscuring our view – we can’t see that clear movement across the sky – but the combination of a flash of light and a loud bang does suggest it could be a meteor breaking up in the atmosphere,” Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said.

References:

1 Watch: Massive explosion in the sky shakes Feilding homes – 1news – June 28, 2023

2 Exploding fireball shakes homes, lights up sky in Feilding – Newshub. – June 28, 2023

Featured image credit: Seni Iasona (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Meteorite dropping fireball over the Netherlands

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Very bright fireball, sonic boom over Auckland, New Zealand

Monday, June 5, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over northern Queensland, Australia

Monday, May 22, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Red warning for heavy rainfall issued for Gisborne, New Zealand

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Bright meteor over Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Very bright fireball explodes over Nuremberg, Germany

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Monday, June 26, 2023

Impressive, long-lasting fireball over Sao Paulo, Brazil

Friday, June 23, 2023

Bright green meteor visible over five Brazilian states

Friday, June 23, 2023

Disease breakout among displaced residents following Mayon volcano eruption, Philippines

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *