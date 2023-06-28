· ·

Iberian Peninsula experiencing one of the most notable wildfire smoke events in its modern history

canada smoke in spain june 27 2023 f

The Iberian Peninsula is experiencing one of the most notable wildfire smoke events in its modern history with Aerosol Index (AI) values on June 27, 2023, exceeding 4 in some locations (AOD values >1).

canada smoke in spain june 27 2023 bg
Image credit: NOAA-20/VIIRS. Acquired on June 27, 2023

The smoke is originating in Quebec, Canada, a distance of approximately 4 800 km (3 000 miles).

The smoke is spreading to England and France on June 28 and will reach Germany by June 30.

june 28 2023 21z biomass burning aerosol europe cams

Featured image credit: NOAA-20/VIIRS. Acquired on June 27, 2023

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Wildfires along French-Spanish border force hundreds to evacuate

Monday, April 17, 2023

First major wildfire of the year forces 1 500 people to evacuate, Spain

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Large methane emissions leaking from landfills close to the center of Madrid, Spain

Friday, November 12, 2021

Wildfires force evacations in Quilpue, Valparaiso, Chile

Friday, January 15, 2021

2 million acres burned by wildfires in California, surpassing all-time record set in 2018

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Thousands flee as wildfire continues to rage in Florida Panhandle, U.S.

Friday, May 8, 2020

Wildfires burning within Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine

Friday, April 10, 2020

Massive hailstorm and torrential rain cause widespread damage in Spain’s Murcia

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Extreme rainfall in southern Spain: A century record broken, massive disruptions reported

Friday, May 26, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Slow-moving fireball over the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal and Spain

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Wildfires along French-Spanish border force hundreds to evacuate

Monday, April 17, 2023

Meteorites expected after intensely bright fireball sighted over Toledo, Spain

Monday, April 3, 2023

First major wildfire of the year forces 1 500 people to evacuate, Spain

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Revival of California’s water: Satellite data reveals record gains

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Deadly forest fires engulf Kazakhstan’s Abai region, questions raised over infrastructure and funding mismanagement

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Wildfires in Western Canada engulf 400 000 ha (1 million acres), impacting air quality across North America

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Massive wildfires destroy hundreds of homes in Nova Scotia, force thousands to evacuate, Canada

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Ash emissions over Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Devastating wildfires engulf southern Russia, claiming lives and property

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *