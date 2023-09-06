·

Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane

tropical storm lee at 1210z on september 6 2023

Tropical Storm “Lee” formed on September 5, 2023, as the 13th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend.

  • Lee is forecast to become a major hurricane by late this week and could bring impacts to the Leeward Islands this weekend. While it is too soon to determine the location and magnitude of these possible impacts, interests in this area should monitor the progress of Lee and further updates to the forecast.

At 09:00 UTC on September 5, the center of Tropical Storm “Lee” was located about 2 040 km (1 265 miles) ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands. The system had maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (65 mph) and was moving WNW at 22 km/h (14 mph). Its minimum central pressure was 997 hPa.

While there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect, interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, September 8. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

tropical storm lee at 1210z on september 6 2023 bg
Tropical Storm “Lee” at 12:10 UTC on September 6, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

“Lee has already been strengthening fairly quickly despite some east-northeasterly vertical wind shear over the system,” NHC forecaster Cangialosi said.

“Since the shear is expected to relax while the storm remains over very warm water and in a moist environment, continued steady to rapid intensification is expected during the next few days. Most of the intensity models are very aggressive, bringing Lee to major hurricane status by the weekend, but they don’t show much change in strength in the short term. In addition, even the global models like the GFS and ECMWF show explosive intensification and forecast Lee’s minimum pressure to drop by more than 60 hPa by the end of the forecast period [5 days]. The NHC intensity forecast lies near the high end of the model guidance during the next 24 – 48 hours, but falls to near the middle of the guidance envelope after that. Regardless of the details, there is high confidence that Lee will be a powerful hurricane late this week and over the weekend.”

tropical storm lee nhc fcst 09z september 5 2023

References:

1 Tropical Storm Lee – Advisory Number 4 – NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL – AL132023 500 AM AST Wed Sep 06 2023

Featured image: Tropical Storm “Lee” at 12:10 UTC on September 6, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Category 3 Hurricane “Idalia” strikes Florida’s Big Bend with destructive winds and storm surge

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Saint Lucia’s export crisis deepens as Tropical Storm “Bret” destroys major crops

Thursday, June 29, 2023

First on record: Two simultaneous June tropical storms — Cindy and Bret — active in Atlantic basin

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Tropical Storm “Bret” approaching hurricane strength on its way toward the Lesser Antilles

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Newly formed Tropical Storm “Bret” sets course for Lesser Antilles

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane “Idalia” strikes Florida’s Big Bend with destructive winds and storm surge

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Saint Lucia’s export crisis deepens as Tropical Storm “Bret” destroys major crops

Thursday, June 29, 2023

First on record: Two simultaneous June tropical storms — Cindy and Bret — active in Atlantic basin

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Tropical Storm “Bret” approaching hurricane strength on its way toward the Lesser Antilles

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Newly formed Tropical Storm “Bret” sets course for Lesser Antilles

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tropical Depression 2 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, June 2, 2023

Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Comet Nishimura’s tail ripped off by a CME

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Typhoon “Haikui” – Record-breaking rains hit Fuzhou, causing massive flash flooding, China

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

61 000 lightning strikes in just 2 hours result in 12 fatalities, 14 injuries, Odisha

Monday, September 4, 2023

Typhoon “Haikui” makes landfall in Taiwan

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane “Idalia” strikes Florida’s Big Bend with destructive winds and storm surge

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Hurricane “Idalia” threatens parts of Florida with catastrophic storm surge, U.S.

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Idalia strengthening, forecast to impact Florida as Category 2 or 3 hurricane

Monday, August 28, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *