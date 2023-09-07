Strong M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile

m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile at 23:48 UTC on September 6, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 41.4 km (25.7 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 40.7 km (25.3 miles) SSW of Coquimbo (population 161 317), 48.4 km (30.1 miles) NW of Ovalle (population 77 138), 49.8 km (31 miles) SSW of La Serena (population 154 521), and 72.3 km (44.9 miles) NW of Monte Patria (population 13 945), Coquimbo Region, Chile.

17 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 587 000 moderate and 256 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and rubble/field stone masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023 location map
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023 usgs epe
m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023 usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023 usgs sce

Regional seismicity

m6.2 earthquake coquimbo chile september 6 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits off the coast of Chile

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Bio-Bio, Chile

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits off the coast of Los Lagos, Chile

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Shallow M6.1 earthquake hits off the coast of Antofagasta, Chile

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Antofagasta, Chile at intermediate depth

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Shallow M6.4 earthquake hits off the coast of Aisen, Chile

Friday, July 15, 2022

Increased seismicity under Lonquimay volcano, alert level raised, Chile

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Extreme weather spells disaster for Chile’s beekeeping industry

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Monday, June 26, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits off the coast of Chile

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Raging wildfires claim 26 lives, destroy more than 100 homes in Chile

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Increased seismicity at Lascar volcano, Alert Level raised to Orange, Chile

Sunday, January 29, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits Kuril Islands, Russia

Friday, September 1, 2023

Deep M7.1 earthquake hits Bali Sea, Indonesia

Monday, August 28, 2023

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits Colombia

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits central Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *