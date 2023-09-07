Strong M6.2 earthquake hits near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile at 23:48 UTC on September 6, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 41.4 km (25.7 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 40.7 km (25.3 miles) SSW of Coquimbo (population 161 317), 48.4 km (30.1 miles) NW of Ovalle (population 77 138), 49.8 km (31 miles) SSW of La Serena (population 154 521), and 72.3 km (44.9 miles) NW of Monte Patria (population 13 945), Coquimbo Region, Chile.

17 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 587 000 moderate and 256 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and rubble/field stone masonry construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides and liquefaction that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google