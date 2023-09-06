Comet Nishimura’s tail ripped off by a CME
On September 2, 2023, a coronal mass ejection (CME) launched by our sun hit Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1), causing a disconnection event and stripping its tail. This encounter occurred while the comet was located about halfway between the orbits of Mercury and Venus.
Comet Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is currently on a journey towards the sun, with its close encounter anticipated on September 17, 2023, at a distance of 0.22 AU. During its transit, the comet experienced a significant phenomenon known as a “disconnection event” on September 2, 2023. This event, caused by a CME, resulted in the detachment of its tail. Such events aren’t entirely novel; in April 2007, Comet Encke experienced a similar fate when its tail was completely torn off by a CME, as witnessed by NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft.
Now positioned at 0.48 AU, approximately halfway between Mercury and Venus, Comet Nishimura is more susceptible to the impacts of CMEs. These solar events are denser and more potent in these proximities compared to when they approach Earth at 1.0 AU.
Dr. Tony Phillips from SpaceWeather.com said that the CME responsible for the recent disconnection event most likely originated from active sunspot AR3413. The trajectory and timing of this CME were optimal for the observed disconnection event on the comet.
Post the disconnection event, Comet Nishimura’s tail has regenerated. However, it remains vulnerable to future solar activities. Observations from SOHO on September 5, 2023, indicated at least two CMEs moving in a direction that might intersect with the comet’s path. If these CMEs strike, the reformed tail might be at risk again.
References:
1 The sun just ripped off a comet’s tail – Space Weather – September 5, 2023
Featured image credit: Michael Jäger @Komet123Jager (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.