500 m (1 640 feet) long earth crack opens in Cocotitlán, Mexico

A significant earth crack, measuring approximately 500 m (1 640 feet) in length and 3 m (10 feet) in depth, appeared recently in the cultivated lands of Cocotitlán, State of Mexico, raising concerns among its residents.

While the immediate surroundings haven’t experienced any damages from the crack, its presence led locals to seek assistance and evaluation from both municipal and state authorities.

Cocotitlán resident, Ángeles Castillo, emphasized the looming uncertainty, noting, “Living just meters away, the unknown depth and potential spread of the crack is deeply unsettling.”

To maintain safety, authorities have set up cordons around the affected area, with intermittent patrols by state and municipal police to deter curious onlookers. Despite these measures, a local landowner affected by the crack opted to fill parts of it, potentially jeopardizing the upcoming geological investigations meant to assess its full nature and implications.

Civil protection urged the population not to approach the area and to notify the local authorities in the event that more cracks are generated.

Furthermore, additional reports highlight the presence of similar cracks in neighboring areas such as Chalco and the town of San Martín Cuautlalpan, suggesting a possible larger phenomenon.

Cocotitlán is located in the State of Mexico (often abbreviated as Edomex), which is part of the central region of Mexico. This region, especially areas around the Valley of Mexico, has been known for subsidence issues. Subsidence often results from groundwater extraction which causes the ground to sink. Over the years, parts of Mexico City, which is in proximity to Edomex, have experienced significant sinking due to the extraction of groundwater.

Furthermore, Mexico is seismically active because of its location atop several tectonic plate boundaries, which can cause ground ruptures and other geological phenomena. However, tectonic activity and subsidence from groundwater extraction are two distinct phenomena.

References:

1 Enorme grieta se forma en Cocotitlán en el Edomex – Excelsior – August 15, 2023

Featured image credit: Excelsior (stillshot)