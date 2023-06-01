Delhi experiences coldest May in 36 years, India
Delhi recorded its coldest May in 36 years, with an average maximum temperature of 36.8 °C (98.24 °F) and a record-breaking rainfall of 111 mm (4.37 inches), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In a surprising shift from regular patterns, May 2023 became the coolest in Delhi in 36 years, the IMD reported. The city observed an average maximum temperature of 36.8 °C (98.24 °F), marking a break from the norm due to higher-than-usual rainfall.
As per the IMD, this year’s May temperature dipped to the lowest since 36 °C (96.8 °F) recorded in May 1987.
In addition to the drop in temperature, Delhi received an unusually high rainfall for May, totaling 111 mm (4.37 inches). This is a staggering 262% more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm (1.21 inches) for May, placing it as the fourth-highest May rainfall on record. The previous high rainfall records for May were set in 2002, 2008, and 2021.
Despite the average mean maximum temperature for May typically being around 39.5 °C (103.1 °F), a typical indication of the hot weather in Delhi, the temperature this year remained above the 40 °C (104 °F) mark for only nine days. The heatwave conditions, usually more prevalent in May, only affected some parts of the national capital for a short span of two days.
Residents expressed their astonishment at the unexpected shift in climate. They remarked on the unusual weather patterns, unlike anything previously experienced in the month of May.
Featured image credit: The Watchers
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.