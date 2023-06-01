Delhi experiences coldest May in 36 years, India

rainfall over delhi

Delhi recorded its coldest May in 36 years, with an average maximum temperature of 36.8 °C (98.24 °F) and a record-breaking rainfall of 111 mm (4.37 inches), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a surprising shift from regular patterns, May 2023 became the coolest in Delhi in 36 years, the IMD reported. The city observed an average maximum temperature of 36.8 °C (98.24 °F), marking a break from the norm due to higher-than-usual rainfall.

As per the IMD, this year’s May temperature dipped to the lowest since 36 °C (96.8 °F) recorded in May 1987.

In addition to the drop in temperature, Delhi received an unusually high rainfall for May, totaling 111 mm (4.37 inches). This is a staggering 262% more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm (1.21 inches) for May, placing it as the fourth-highest May rainfall on record. The previous high rainfall records for May were set in 2002, 2008, and 2021.

Despite the average mean maximum temperature for May typically being around 39.5 °C (103.1 °F), a typical indication of the hot weather in Delhi, the temperature this year remained above the 40 °C (104 °F) mark for only nine days. The heatwave conditions, usually more prevalent in May, only affected some parts of the national capital for a short span of two days.

Residents expressed their astonishment at the unexpected shift in climate. They remarked on the unusual weather patterns, unlike anything previously experienced in the month of May.

