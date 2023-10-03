Widespread severe thunderstorms across the Plains, U.S.
A storm system exiting the West will trigger widespread severe thunderstorms across the Plains on Tuesday. These storms are expected to produce large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, possible flooding, and a couple of tornadoes across the region. Ahead of this sprawling system, a number of record high temperatures are possible from the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes into the Northeast.
A front extending from the Northern Plains southward to the Southern High Plains will slowly move eastward to the Upper Great Lakes to the Southern High Plains by Thursday, October 5, 2023. Moisture will pool along the boundary, producing showers and severe thunderstorms over parts of the Plains. As a result, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Central/Southern Plains through Wednesday morning, October 4.
The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes. Further, there is an increased threat of hail 5 cm (2 inches) or greater over parts of the Central/Southern Plains.
Moreover, moisture streaming onshore over the Western Gulf Coast will produce showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain. Therefore, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has issued a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Western Gulf Coast through Wednesday morning.
The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, and small streams the most vulnerable.
The threat of severe thunderstorms will decrease slightly on Wednesday. The front will produce showers and thunderstorms from the Upper Great Lakes southward to the Southern Plains. However, the showers and thunderstorms will become severe over parts of Northwestern Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. Therefore, the SPC has issued a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over parts of the Southern High Plains from Wednesday into Thursday morning. The hazards associated with these thunderstorms are frequent lightning, severe thunderstorm wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes.
Additionally, on Wednesday, the threat of excessive rainfall will move from the Western Gulf Coast to northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, southwestern Missouri, Western Arkansas, and extreme northwestern Louisiana. Therefore, the WPC has issued a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall over parts of the Southern Plains and Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley from Wednesday into Thursday morning. The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, and small streams the most vulnerable.
References:
1 Short Range Forecast Discussion – NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD – 343 AM EDT Tue Oct 03 2023
Featured image credit: NWS
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.