Severe flooding hits China, 3 provinces report some of the worst flooding in 50 years

In response to severe flooding over the past couple of days, over 10 000 individuals were urgently evacuated in China’s central Hunan province, according to the Xiang’xi Emergency Management Bureau. The devastation included the collapse of around 70 homes, damages to 2 283 others, and flooded farmlands, leading to estimated losses of around 575 million yuan ($79 million).

The financial toll from the disaster has been heavy, with initial estimates projecting losses of about 575 million yuan (79 million dollars). Yet, no fatalities have been reported thus far, despite the large-scale damage and displacement.

A similar crisis was reported in the north, in Shaanxi province’s Zhenba county, where residents are experiencing the worst flooding in half a century. The damage there has been extensive, affecting homes and infrastructure, with roads washed out and homes severely damaged.

Parts of Chongqing and Yunnan provinces reported some of the worst flooding in 50 years.

While large parts of China grappled with flood-related problems, the capital, Beijing, was dealing with its own climate-related issue. The city has been suffering from intense heat, with the National Climate Center reporting 9.8 consecutive days of temperatures exceeding 35 °C (95 °F). The last time such a prolonged heat streak was recorded was in 1961, well before the wide-scale availability of air conditioning or even fans for most of Beijing’s residents. The unusually high temperatures may be due to lower than usual rainfall this year.

As of Monday, temperatures in Beijing had slightly dropped to 33 °C (91 °F) at midday. However, authorities warn that they are likely to climb again this week, possibly reaching a scorching 39.6 °C (103 °F) in Beijing and other parts of the country.

1 Flooding displaces 10,000 around China as Beijing gets a relative respite from sweltering heat – AP – July 3, 2023


Featured image credit: Guardian News (stillshot)

