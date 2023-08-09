· ·

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

floods china august 2023 f

At least 60 people have lost their lives and 37 others remain missing in eastern China due to widespread floods caused by heavy rains over the past 10 days. The missing people include 51 in Beijing, 28 in Hebei, 15 in Jilin, and 3 in Fujian.

As of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at least 60 people died while 33 are still missing since the end of July, more than 200 000 houses have been damaged, and more than 15 000 ha (37 065 acres) of cropland have been flooded.

China’s finance ministry announced a significant allocation of 732 million yuan (approximately $102.3 million USD) for disaster relief, targeting the revival of agricultural production impacted by recent floods. The joint initiative by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs will distribute these funds across nine provincial regions, including Hebei and Fujian, and to the Beidahuang Group, a key agricultural conglomerate.

The financial support is intended for urgent flood control efforts, disaster relief activities, and to bolster post-disaster agricultural operations. Subsidies are earmarked for essentials like seeds and fertilizers, as well as repairs to damaged agricultural facilities.

This move comes in the wake of the devastation caused by Typhoon “Doksuri,” which resulted in record-breaking rains in northern China, leading to extensive crop damage and urban flooding.

During the four days from July 29 to August 2, three stations in western Beijing recorded rainfall exceeding 1 000 mm (39.37 inches), and 51 stations more than 700 mm (27.56 inches), reaching 1 to 1.5 times the annual rainfall in Beijing.

The country is still experiencing bad weather and suffering casualties.

China’s national observatory continued to issue a blue alert for Tropical Cyclone “Khanun”– which is expected to bring a new spell of rainfall to the country’s northeastern provinces.

Heavy rains are expected to lash Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces beginning Thursday, with some areas likely to be hit by rainstorms, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

The center of the system is expected to reach the southern coast of South Korea around midnight UTC on August 10, with maximum winds of 85 km/h (50 mph). 

Rainstorms are also expected to hit some regions south of the Yangtze River as well as parts of south China and Yunnan Province in the coming three days, the NMC said.

The center urged local authorities to prepare for typhoon emergency response and remain on high alert against possible floods and geological disasters.

On August 8, in Ya’an, Sichuan, more than a dozen tourists encountered a flash flood while playing in the water, and 7 people were killed.

References:

1 Typhoon Khanun forecasted to trigger more rainfall in NE China – Xinhua – August 9, 2023

2 China allocates 732 million yuan to agriculture disaster relief work – Xinhua – August 8, 2023

3 China floods update – DG ECHO – August 9, 2023

Featured image credit: Jim Yang

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

At least 11 dead, 27 missing as remnants of Typhoon “Doksuri” drop record-breaking rain on Beijing, China

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

Extreme rainfall in Telangana results in at least 23 fatalities, India

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Typhoon “Doksuri” slams China with record rains after lashing Taiwan and leaving 41 dead in the Philippines

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

At least 11 dead, 27 missing as remnants of Typhoon “Doksuri” drop record-breaking rain on Beijing, China

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

Extreme rainfall in Telangana results in at least 23 fatalities, India

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Typhoon “Doksuri” slams China with record rains after lashing Taiwan and leaving 41 dead in the Philippines

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Over a million evacuate as Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” threatens South Korea post havoc in Okinawa

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Long-duration X1.6 solar flare erupts from Region 3386; S1 – Minor radiation storm

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Intense earthquake swarm in Noto Peninsula linked to ancient or hidden magmatic activity, Japan

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

At least 11 dead, 27 missing as remnants of Typhoon “Doksuri” drop record-breaking rain on Beijing, China

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *