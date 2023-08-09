Over a million evacuate as Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” threatens South Korea post havoc in Okinawa
Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” formed on July 27, 2023, as the 7th named storm of the 2023 Pacific typhoon season. The system is already blamed for the death of 6 people in southern Japan and Taiwan. Kahun is expected to make landfall over the southern coast of South Korea around 00:00 UTC on August 10.
At 12:00 UTC on August 9, the center of Severe Tropical Storm “Khanun” was located 195 km (120 miles) south of Sasebo, Japan.
The cyclone’s maximum 10-minute sustained winds were 100 km/h (65 mph), with gusts up to 150 km/h (90 mph), while maximum 1-minute sustained winds were at 100 km/h (65 mph).
The minimum central barometric pressure was 975 hPa, and the system was moving N at 15 km/h (9.2 mph).
As of August 9, 6 deaths were reported in Taiwan and Okinawa.. The evacuation order is still active for 1 341 506 people living in southern Japan.
The center of the system is expected to reach the southern coast of South Korea around midnight UTC on August 10, with maximum winds of 85 km/h (50 mph).
Over 37 000 people in the country are sheltering in evacuation centres in Buan, southeastern South Korea.
Heavy rains and strong winds are affecting Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu as the center of Khanun slowly moves toward South Korea.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said the slow-traveling typhoon could cause mudslides, floods and strong winds.
Regions spanning western through eastern Japan on the Pacific coast are on track to receive record-breaking rainfall for August, JMA added.
China’s Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a level-IV emergency response in the provinces of Liaoning and Shandong on Wednesday, where heavy rains and strong winds are expected.
References:
1 Japan, South Korea – Tropical cyclone KHANUN – DG ECHO – August 9, 2023
2 Typhoon Khanun brings heavy rain to southwest Japan, several injured – The Mainichi – August 9, 2023
3 China activates level-IV emergency response against Typhoon Khanun – Xinhua – August 9, 2023
Featured image: Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” 07:40 UTC on August 9, 2023. Image credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers
