Major X1.5 solar flare erupts from Region 3386

x1.5 solar flare august 7 2023 f

A major solar flare measuring X1.5 erupted from the recently departed Active Region 3386 at 20:46 UTC on August 7, 2023. The event started at 20:30 and ended at 21:18 UTC.

A Type II Radio emission with an estimated velocity of 386 km/s was associated with the event, suggesting a coronal mass ejection (CME) was produced.

However, due to the location of this region, the CME is not expected to be Earth-directed.

x1.5 solar flare august 7 2023 suvi 304
x1.5 solar flare august 7 2023 suvi 131
sunspots on august 7 2023

Radio frequencies were forecast to be most degraded over the Pacific Ocean, Canada, the United States, and Central America.

x1.5 solar flare august 7 2023 drap

This is the second X-class solar flare since August 5th X1.6 at 22:21 UTC.

X1.508/7, 20:46 UTC
M1.408/7, 19:51 UTC
M1.008/7, 16:26 UTC
M1.008/7, 16:11 UTC
M2.408/7, 04:41 UTC
M5.508/6, 18:40 UTC
X1.608/5, 22:21 UTC
x1.5 solar flare august 7 2023 xray

Solar activity is expected to decrease to a chance for M-class flares on August 8 and 9 with the departure of Region 3386.

Periods of active geomagnetic field conditions are expected on August 7 due to the possible arrival of a CME from August 4. G1 – Minor storm levels are expected on August 8 due to a potential glancing blow from the combined August 5 CMEs.

Active conditions are expected again on August 9 due to residual CME effects and positive polarity CH HSS influences.

Featured image: X1.5 solar flare on August 7, 2023. Credit: NOAA/SUVI 131, The Watchers

Long-duration X1.6 solar flare erupts from Region 3386; S1 – Minor radiation storm

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Solar filament eruption produces Earth-directed CME, impact expected late August 4 to early August 5

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Double-peaked, long-duration M5.7 solar flare from AR 3363 produced asymmetric halo CME, S2 – Moderate solar radiation storm

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Moderately strong M6.8 solar flare erupts from the NE limb of the Sun

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Slow-moving Earth-bound CME estimated to arrive July 9 – 10

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Long-duration X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3354

Monday, July 3, 2023

Major X1.1 solar flare erupts from Region 3341, CME produced

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

