Major X1.5 solar flare erupts from Region 3386
A major solar flare measuring X1.5 erupted from the recently departed Active Region 3386 at 20:46 UTC on August 7, 2023. The event started at 20:30 and ended at 21:18 UTC.
A Type II Radio emission with an estimated velocity of 386 km/s was associated with the event, suggesting a coronal mass ejection (CME) was produced.
However, due to the location of this region, the CME is not expected to be Earth-directed.
Radio frequencies were forecast to be most degraded over the Pacific Ocean, Canada, the United States, and Central America.
This is the second X-class solar flare since August 5th X1.6 at 22:21 UTC.
|X1.5
|08/7, 20:46 UTC
|M1.4
|08/7, 19:51 UTC
|M1.0
|08/7, 16:26 UTC
|M1.0
|08/7, 16:11 UTC
|M2.4
|08/7, 04:41 UTC
|M5.5
|08/6, 18:40 UTC
|X1.6
|08/5, 22:21 UTC
Solar activity is expected to decrease to a chance for M-class flares on August 8 and 9 with the departure of Region 3386.
Periods of active geomagnetic field conditions are expected on August 7 due to the possible arrival of a CME from August 4. G1 – Minor storm levels are expected on August 8 due to a potential glancing blow from the combined August 5 CMEs.
Active conditions are expected again on August 9 due to residual CME effects and positive polarity CH HSS influences.
Featured image: X1.5 solar flare on August 7, 2023. Credit: NOAA/SUVI 131, The Watchers
