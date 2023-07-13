More than 40 000 evacuated in China’s Sichuan province following severe flooding

More than 40 000 people have been evacuated in China’s Sichuan province after heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides. The rains have also caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure.

Heavy bouts of rainfall have saturated several regions of China in recent weeks, resulting in disastrous floods and mudslides and the evacuation of over 40 000 residents in Sichuan province alone. State media reported that the severe rainfall led to the destruction of homes, infrastructure damage, and numerous fatalities.

Yaan City in Sichuan recorded a rainfall of 300.7 mm (11.8 inches) within a 14-hour span, as reported by the state broadcaster CCTV. This sudden deluge triggered flash floods and mudslides, leading to extensive home destruction.

Other areas that received very heavy rains include Guanyun County in Jiangsu province where 275.4 mm (10.8 inches) of rain were recorded overnight on Monday, July 10, Xiatai town in Guangdong Province where daily downpours at the end of June averaged 439 mm (17.3 inches) and Yuanling County in Hunan Province where 137.4 mm (5.4 inches) of rain were recorded in just one hour on June 30.

A red alert, the highest in a four-tier warning system, was issued in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, and several other regions that have experienced record rainfall.

At least 12 people across the region have lost their lives over the past couple of weeks.

Officials across China have been issuing warnings of extreme weather and geological disasters for the month of July.

References:

1 China evacuates 40,000 people from floods, more rain expected – Reuters – July 12, 2023

Featured image: CNA (stillshot)

