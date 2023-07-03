·

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

Record-breaking rainfall hits western Honshu and Kyushu, causes fatalities and damage, Japan

On Saturday, July 1, 2023, parts of Western Honshu and the Kyushu region in Japan were hit with record-breaking rainfall, resulting in one confirmed fatality, two missing individuals, and extensive damage to over 270 homes. This extreme weather event has prompted evacuation orders in several municipalities.

Western Honshu and the Kyushu region in Japan experienced record-breaking rainfall on July 1, 2023, resulting in severe consequences, including one confirmed death, two missing persons, and significant damage to over 270 houses. As of 15:00 local time, the city of Yamaguchi recorded a record-breaking 332.5 mm (13.1 inches) of rainfall in 48 hours, while Yunomae town in Kumamoto Prefecture registered 469 mm (18.5 inches).

This extreme rainfall led to widespread damage, primarily in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where more than 270 houses were affected, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. A man was found dead inside a washed-away car in the same prefecture, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture resulted in a house being swept away, with authorities still attempting to reach the 70-year-old male occupant.

Heavy rain resumed on the evening of Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the Kyushu region, due to an active front, resulting in evacuation orders and a bridge collapse in Kumamoto Prefecture. As of Monday, July 3, several municipalities across Fukuoka, Saga, Kumamoto, Oita, and Miyazaki prefectures were under evacuation orders.

On July 3, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported a linear precipitation zone in Kumamoto Prefecture. A linear precipitation zone comprises a line of cumulonimbus clouds that can remain stationary or pass over an area for several hours, often bringing heavy rainfall. The agency warns of continued rainfall in Kyushu, possibly leading to the formation of another linear precipitation zone and urges residents to stay vigilant against potential landslides and house flooding.

Downpours have been intermittently striking Kyushu and western Japan’s Yamaguchi Prefecture since June 29. The cumulative rainfall in Hita, Oita Prefecture, reached 683.5 mm (26.9 inches) by 10:00 LT on July 3. The weather agency predicts up to 200 mm (7.9 inches) of rain for Kumamoto Prefecture, up to 120 mm (4.7 inches) for Nagasaki Prefecture, up to 100 mm (3.9 inches) for Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, and up to 80 mm (3.1 inches) for Saga Prefecture in the 24 hours up to midday on July 4.

References:

1 One dead and two missing as western Japan hit by heavy rain – The Japan Times – July 2, 2023

2 Torrential rain in Japan’s Kyushu sparks evacuation orders, causes bridge to collapse – The Mainichi – July 3, 2023

Featured image: Collapsed Kaneuchi bridge in the town of Yamato, Kumamoto Prefecture, on July 3, 2023. Image credit: Yamato town government

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Destructive derecho sweeps across Midwest, leaving widespread damage and over 1.2 million people without power

Friday, June 30, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extratropical cyclone wreaks havoc in southern Brazil, drops two months’ worth of rain in one day

Friday, June 16, 2023

Severe storms cause destruction and casualties in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida

Friday, June 16, 2023

Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Widespread floods and landslides hit Haiti, leaving 51 people dead and 18 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

Major tornado outbreak in Liaoning, China

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Destructive derecho sweeps across Midwest, leaving widespread damage and over 1.2 million people without power

Friday, June 30, 2023

JMA raises alert level for Kuchinoerabujima following uptick in volcanic earthquakes, Japan

Monday, June 26, 2023

Extreme rainfall hits southern Brazil, leaving at least 11 people dead and 20 missing

Monday, June 19, 2023

Extratropical cyclone wreaks havoc in southern Brazil, drops two months’ worth of rain in one day

Friday, June 16, 2023

Severe storms cause destruction and casualties in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida

Friday, June 16, 2023

Long-duration X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3354

Monday, July 3, 2023

Destructive derecho sweeps across Midwest, leaving widespread damage and over 1.2 million people without power

Friday, June 30, 2023

Scorching heatwave claims 13 lives across Southeast US, strains power grid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Atypical monsoon pattern covers 80% of India

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Deadly floods ravage southern Ghana, claiming at least 8 lives

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *